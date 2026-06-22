The chilling five words Reagan’s mother said to Taylor Parker after she was sentenced

She looked directly at her in court as she said them

2 hours ago

Maternal Instinct briefly delves into Taylor Parker’s court case and sentencing, but it missed out the chilling five words Reagan Simmons-Hancock’s mother directed at the murderer.

The Netflix true crime documentary recalls the heinous murder of pregnant woman Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock, who was brutally killed on 9th October 2020 by Taylor Parker. She then proceeded to abduct her unborn child, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, from her womb and tried to pass off the baby as her own after faking a pregnancy.

Parker was found guilty of capital murder by a Bowie County jury and sentenced to death on 9th November 2022. She is now on death row in Texas. “You have been found guilty of capital murder and punished by Texas law to death. I formally sentence you to death,” Judge John Tidwell told Taylor in court.

Simmons-Hancock’s family then read out victim statements to the court, and her mother, Jessica Brooks, looked at Parker and called her an “evil piece of flesh demon”.

“[My daughter] was one of the very few people on this Earth who cared about you. Now, who cares about you? My baby was alive still fighting for her babies, when you tore her open and ripped her baby from her stomach,” she said, as per the Texarkana Gazette. “I know you think this all about you. But it’s about Reagan and Braxlynn.”

Reagan’s younger sister Emily then told the court in tears: “My only biological sister. You need to understand what you took from me and my family. No more celebrating her birthday. I was barely 19 when I got the call my sister was gone. She will never be my maid of honor. If I visit my sister, I have to go to a graveyard and see a headstone. I will never get a text or phone call from her again.”

After listening to the impact statements from the family, the judge responded with just five words: “Take her to death row.”

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Featured image credit: Netflix