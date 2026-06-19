‘Her brain is broken’: Doctors shared Taylor Parker’s full mental diagnosis in court

2 hours ago

Maternal Instinct briefly mentions Taylor Parker’s mental health, but it doesn’t delve into what her full psychiatric diagnosis was. Here’s what doctors testified in court.

The chilling new Netflix true crime documentary follows the heinous true story of the Texas woman who murdered 21-year-old expecting mother Reagan Simmons-Hancock and cut her unborn baby out of her womb after faking a pregnancy.

In 2022, forensic psychologist Dr. Michael Arambula told the court Taylor did not have a “mental illness,” but displayed signs of a “Cluster B” borderline personality disorder, which causes a person to behave dramatically and erratically, as reported by KTAL.

As explained by the Cleveland Clinic, people with one of these disorders “have intense, unstable emotions and act impulsively” and “often don’t realise their thoughts and behaviours are problematic”.

New York neuropsychologist Dr. Siddartha Nadkarni added that “something is very wrong with her brain” and she has “frontal lobe dysfunction, frontal lobe syndrome,” as per KTAL. He said that on MRI scans, he could see there are gaps in the folds of Parker’s brain, and this damage to the prefrontal cortex creates cognitive, emotional, and behavioural changes.

The doctor told the court that the most damaged parts of her brain are in the frontal and temporal lobes, which affect a person’s emotional response and ability to gauge what is good or bad and important and not important. It also affects emotion regulation and decision-making.

“It means that part of the brain is not working. It’s broken,” Nadkarni said. “I would say this is severe dysfunction. It’s hard to lose neurons in your scan.”

“People who don’t have this functioning well, they’re erratic. When we come up with things in our mind, most of the time, what our brains prohibit, it helps us take a second to decide whether it’s the right thing to do or not. People with this dysfunction don’t have those breaks. It’s impulsivity. Things will just be said outright without stopping to think about what you’re saying.”

The neurologist confirmed that this brain dysfunction has been “going on for a long time,” but he couldn’t say whether it had been there from birth.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix