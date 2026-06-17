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‘I’m sorry’: Photographer who took Taylor Parker’s maternity pics speaks out in 10-minute plea

‘I had so much hate towards me’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Kelly Mae May, the photographer who took Taylor Parker’s maternity photos, has dropped a 10-minute TikTok about their interactions and the new Netflix doc, Maternal Instinct.

In the documentary, Kelly explained that she specialises in western-style photography, whether that be weddings, baby pictures, engagements, or seniors. Taylor was the one to reach out to Kelly.

“I’m absolutely in love with your rustic wedding photography. I’m a photographer myself, and need some Western-style pregnancy pictures done. I’d love to lie on the horse’s back with my belly in the air, and have Wade holding the horse and looking at me,” she texted.

The photos were included in the Netflix documentary, but they took on a whole new meaning in light of Taylor Parker’s abhorrent crimes.

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Kelly Mae May is ‘very sorry’ after her Taylor Parker photos

In a TikTok video after starring in the documentary, Kelly Mae May admitted she toiled over the idea of making a video.

“First and foremost, I want to say that I’m very sorry to the family that this happened to, that, um, Taylor Parker put through,” she said. “Because I have two little girls of my own, and I could absolutely not imagine what they went through.”

Seemingly fighting back tears, Kelly admitted that Taylor seemed “very normal” when they met, saying she was a “very happy, bubbly” person. Taylor was allegedly interested in her because of her niche in Western photography, having grown up hog hunting and raising cattle.

She continued: “She did not act as if she was crazy. She even had her daughter with her. Wade, the boyfriend, was with her while I took her pictures. And she looked pregnant. Like, she looked like she was going to have a baby.

“I didn’t look at her belly. She never changed [her clothes]. She changed her kimono; that was about it.”

It continued well after the photos

@kelleymaemay

I seen a comment that said PEOPLE THAT OBSESS OVER OTHER PEOPLE ARE DANGEROUS & 100% agree with this. They become very evil #truecrimetok #truecrime #taylorparker #kelleymaephotography #netflix @Netflix

♬ original sound – Kelley mae photography

Fast forwarding a little to after the photographs were taken, Kelly soon recieved messages from people telling her to take the pics down.

She explained: “Um, so I kind of brushed it off. But then I had someone else message me and was like, ‘Listen, you need to take down Taylor Morton’s pictures. She has committed a crime.’ And so I was like, ‘Where are you getting your information from?’  Like, how do you know this? Cause I was just like, what? What’s going on? Then they send me like this whole big thing. I had no clue.”

Kelly and her husband contacted the police, and the district attorney told her that Taylor was in custody. She took down the pictures, but it did not stop there.

Instagram

Credit: Instagram

She continued: “But after that, I had so much hate towards me. I had people sharing those pictures, which. That I’m sure they got off of Taylor’s profile. It’s crazy how the internet works. Like, they can just share it like it’s anybody’s business. They took that and ran with it. They literally would bash me like it was my fault, like I did something wrong when I was so innocent.

“I literally took her maternity pictures. Like, I take daily. I take pictures daily, and I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m literally capturing your moments, your memories and all the things.

“But I would just delete and block and just pretend like it wasn’t happening, because that’s what I do. My pain was nothing compared to what the family went through. Absolutely Nothing.”

Kelly Mae May rounded off her video by branding Taylor “evil”, condemning her actions.

Maternal Instinct is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix/TikTok

More on: Maternal Instinct Netflix True crime TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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