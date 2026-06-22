The Tab

‘She looked okay’: Police officer shares what happened to the baby Taylor Parker abducted

The infant was alive in the hospital

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Maternal Instinct reveals that the baby Taylor Parker abducted sadly passed away, and a police officer who was at the hospital has shared some more sad details about what happened to the infant.

Netflix’s latest true crime documentary tells the horrific story of Taylor Parker, who murdered 21-year-old expecting mother Reagan Simmons-Hancock and cut her unborn baby out of her womb.

She faked an entire pregnancy to her partner, Wade Griffin, friends and family, and then tried to pass off to a police officer that she had given birth to the baby on the side of the road.

Taylor and the infant, who Reagan and her partner were planning to call Braxlynn Sage, were taken to the hospital, and the baby girl was still alive.

Credit: Netflix

Idabel Police Department Detective Johnny Voss told the court he was confused because he walked into the hospital room and thought the baby actually looked really healthy, as reported by KTAL. She was hooked up to a monitor, and there was a heartbeat.

“It’d beep, and then it’d flatline, and it’d beep,” he said. “She looked like she should be okay. She looked like a little baby girl. I have little girls, and she looked just like they did when they were born. That’s why I didn’t understand.”

He asked a nurse why the baby wasn’t being flown to another hospital to help her recover, and she said that “doctors had determined she was not viable and would not survive the flight”.

“I was a little angry, and I asked, ‘What are we supposed to do?’ and she said, ‘Nothing’,” Voss recalled in tears. He said he immediately left the room after that, saying: “I’m not staying here for this.” The officer was later told that baby Braxlynn had died.

Credit: Netflix

Dr. Christopher Mason, who was Parker‘s OB/GYN and also her boss when she worked at the Northeast Texas Women’s Clinic, told the court that Braxlynn would have been born perfectly healthy at 35 weeks if it had been a normal birth.

The autopsy revealed that the infant had bruises on her scalp and on the umbilical cord, but there were no cuts on her body. There were multiple indications that the placenta had been “torn out of the body,” Dallas Medical Examiner Dr Stephen Hastings said.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix 

More on: Maternal Instinct Netflix True crime
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Brother how Taylor Parker with children

Taylor Parker’s brother admits children were put ‘on the back burner’ when she was chasing Wade

In full: The frantic 911 calls that were made on the day Taylor Parker killed Reagan Hancock

‘Her brain is broken’: Doctors shared Taylor Parker’s full mental diagnosis in court

Latest

Remember PewDiePie? Here’s a look at what the YouTuber is doing now, in 2026

Ellissa Bain

He was the most subscribed YouTuber in the world for almost a decade

Cardiff grad and sports presenter thanks college for inspiring him to reconnect with language

Harry Youlten

Lloyd Lewis stressed the importance of language learning at uni

Ranked: The 20 UK universities with lowest student satisfaction in 2027 – Edinburgh third worst

Olivia Duggan

Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh and King’s College London all appear in the bottom 20 for student satisfaction despite their global reputations

The chilling five words Reagan’s mother said to Taylor Parker after she was sentenced

Ellissa Bain

She looked directly at her in court as she said them

Rumour Dua Lipa is pregnant

Um, so what’s actually going on with Dua Lipa and all the rumours she’s pregnant?!

Hayley Soen

‘I’m eating for two now’

‘She looked okay’: Police officer shares what happened to the baby Taylor Parker abducted

Ellissa Bain

The infant was alive in the hospital

Yikes! Yet another Love Island All Stars 2026 couple have officially broken up

Hayley Soen

Are there any left?

The huge sum Liam Payne left his son Bear has been revealed in new court documents

Hayley Soen

Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has spoken out about the money

Wooden throne prophecy Aegon HOTD ending

Actor playing Aegon reveals how Helaena’s ‘wooden throne’ prophecy could change his HOTD ending

Suchismita Ghosh

Her prophecy matters more than you think

Amazon delivery driver jailed after earning £300k by sitting exams for Liverpool uni students

Mary Rossiter

Shahid Adnan was jailed for three years for committing large scale fraud

This ex-Liverpool pupil is about to represent Norway at the World Cup

Hannah Auckland

Move over Trent, there’s another local lad preparing for football’s biggest stage.

pins

The dark reason Iran’s World Cup team all wear pins with the number 168 on

Kieran Galpin

It may or may not break the rules

University of Liverpool halls shortlisted for Global Student Living awards

Mary Rossiter

The halls have been named finalists in the ‘Best University Housing’ categor

Lancaster University’s Biggest Name on Campus 2026: Your winner revealed!

Erin Malik

After six stages of nominations and voting, you have chosen your winner…

Liverpool Guild deputy president delivers anti-misogyny petition to Downing Street

Mary Rossiter

Holly Thompson is co-leading the petition to make misogyny a hate crime.

Tube trains seats middle

I thought Tube trains were designed badly until I found out why the seats are at the sides

Suchismita Ghosh

I genuinely had no idea

Here’s who Halle from Love Island’s famous parents are, because they’re a huge deal

Ellissa Bain

She’s a big nepo baby

Woman sentenced after OnlyFans model dies from illegal butt injection in hotel room

Ellissa Bain

She passed away the following day

Tina from Love Island 2026

‘Flirty, fun’: Inside the party-filled shot girl life of new northern Love Island babe Tina

Hayley Soen

I need to be her bestie

Nottingham student who died by suicide raised concerns over staff member’s behaviour

Robert Greenwood

An inquest heard 20-year-old Rianna alleged a member of hospital staff behaved inappropriately towards her