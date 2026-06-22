‘She looked okay’: Police officer shares what happened to the baby Taylor Parker abducted

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Maternal Instinct reveals that the baby Taylor Parker abducted sadly passed away, and a police officer who was at the hospital has shared some more sad details about what happened to the infant.

Netflix’s latest true crime documentary tells the horrific story of Taylor Parker, who murdered 21-year-old expecting mother Reagan Simmons-Hancock and cut her unborn baby out of her womb.

She faked an entire pregnancy to her partner, Wade Griffin, friends and family, and then tried to pass off to a police officer that she had given birth to the baby on the side of the road.

Taylor and the infant, who Reagan and her partner were planning to call Braxlynn Sage, were taken to the hospital, and the baby girl was still alive.

Idabel Police Department Detective Johnny Voss told the court he was confused because he walked into the hospital room and thought the baby actually looked really healthy, as reported by KTAL. She was hooked up to a monitor, and there was a heartbeat.

“It’d beep, and then it’d flatline, and it’d beep,” he said. “She looked like she should be okay. She looked like a little baby girl. I have little girls, and she looked just like they did when they were born. That’s why I didn’t understand.”

He asked a nurse why the baby wasn’t being flown to another hospital to help her recover, and she said that “doctors had determined she was not viable and would not survive the flight”.

“I was a little angry, and I asked, ‘What are we supposed to do?’ and she said, ‘Nothing’,” Voss recalled in tears. He said he immediately left the room after that, saying: “I’m not staying here for this.” The officer was later told that baby Braxlynn had died.

Dr. Christopher Mason, who was Parker‘s OB/GYN and also her boss when she worked at the Northeast Texas Women’s Clinic, told the court that Braxlynn would have been born perfectly healthy at 35 weeks if it had been a normal birth.

The autopsy revealed that the infant had bruises on her scalp and on the umbilical cord, but there were no cuts on her body. There were multiple indications that the placenta had been “torn out of the body,” Dallas Medical Examiner Dr Stephen Hastings said.

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Featured image credit: Netflix