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Taylor Parker ignores murder and moans about prison makeup in newly released calls with mum

Maternal Instinct only scratched the surface

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Maternal Instinct’s Taylor Parker showed a shocking lack of human empathy in newly released phone calls from within prison. She allegedly didn’t want to talk about the murder on account of the conversation being recorded.

Taylor Parker is currently on death row after the events that played out in Netflix’s new crime doc, Maternal Instinct. Though she has not commented on the doc, on account of being in prison, her jailhouse phone calls have been published by The Sun.

The calls, recorded between 2021 and 2022, were between Taylor and her mum, Shona Prior. Their relationship was fraught, but Shona supported her daughter through the trial and sentencing.

In one call, which was used at trial to demonstrate her lack of remorse and narcissistic tendencies, she was moaning about access to makeup.

“So the thing about it is if they try to discriminate you as a person, that will work in your favor in the long run because they’re not giving you a fair chance. You know, they’re wanting you to look like a homeless criminal,” her mum responded. “They’re not wanting you to look like a human because that would be beneficial to you and detrimental to them.”

Shona’s comments were arguably worse than her daughter’s in that moment, but in a later call, Taylor complained about not having access to her kids.

“Mom, that really upsets me,” she said, with her mum biting back with, “I’m sure it does, but you know what? I hate to say this, but if you’d have been thinking about the children that you had on earth, you might not be in the situation you’re in. But, I mean, that’s what’s done is done. And you have to go forward and deal with the consequences as best you can. You’re not the only one dealing with them. We’re all dealing with them.”

Credit: Instagram

Credit: Instagram

Taylor Parker explained away her crime in another prison call

In another shocking moment, Taylor described the horrifying crimes she committed as “just one horrible thing.”

She moaned: “Mom, they would charge me with sh*tt*ng on a fly right now if they could, literally, that’s what it comes down to. I mean, there’s another girl that’s here, and they literally just threw some bogus bulls*it on her just because they could, just because it makes them look better.

“I mean, it’s like [you do] one horrible thing, they’ll do anything and whatever. I mean, that’s just what it comes down to. They don’t give a sh**.”

Shona seemingly didn’t like that, pointing out that “it’s not just you do one horrible thing and they try to throw the book at you.”

Credit: Instagram

Credit: Instagram

She seemed to understand, then returned to conspiracy theories

In later calls from prison, Taylor Parker cried and cried as she told her mum, “I’m sorry” over and over again. Unfortunately, she then returned to a painful lack of remorse.

“I mean, it’s a political thing. Somebody of higher power talks to the big person, and then all the minions have to obey it,” she said, before claiming that guards ransacked her room because of a Facebook rumour. “That was a bogus lie just for them to tear up my stuff, and there should be repercussions for it.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix/Patrick L. O’Daniel Unit

More on: Maternal Instinct Netflix True crime US
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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