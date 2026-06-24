Taylor Parker has made two appeals on death row, and the second one just got denied

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After being sentenced to death on 9th November 2022, Texas murderer Taylor Parker has made two different appeals, both of which have been denied. Here’s a look at both of them.

The 33-year-old is behind bars on death row after brutally murdering expecting mother Reagan Simmons-Hancock and removing her unborn baby from her abdomen. Her crimes have been retold in a Netflix documentary called Maternal Instinct this month, which follows the heinous story of how she faked a pregnancy and tried to pass off the infant as her own.

Parker filed her first appeal in 2025, against the kidnapping conviction

Parker filed her first appeal in 2025, in which she claimed 25 errors were made by prosecutors during the trial. The biggest claim was that she objected her kidnapping charge. On 11th December 2020, a Bowie County grand jury indicted Parker for kidnapping Simmons-Hancock’s unborn baby, but Parker wanted to void this because she argued there wasn’t enough evidence.

As revealed by KETK, the ruling said: “Appellant does not challenge the sufficiency of the evidence to support the murder of Reagan. Instead, Appellant only challenges the sufficiency of the State’s evidence to show that Braxlynn was ‘born and is alive’ during the

kidnapping or attempted kidnapping.”

In the appeal, Parker also claimed that her request to change the venue during the trial was denied, which violated her rights to a fair trial, and errors over her three expert witnesses, who testified to her “psychopathic traits”. The appeal was rejected by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on 6th November 2025, and the kidnapping conviction still stands.

She then filed another appeal to review her death sentence in 2026

Following the first rejection, Parker submitted a petition to the US Supreme Court in 2026 to review her death sentence. The Supreme Court refused to review her sentence without any explanation on 29th May, 2026, KTAL reports.

Inmates who have been sentenced to capital murder are usually on death row for over a decade while the appeals process takes place. After all appeals have been exhausted, an execution date will be set.

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Featured image credit: Texas Department of Criminal Justice