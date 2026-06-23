Reagan’s sister angrily claps back at Maternal Instinct response and claims she wasn’t paid

4 hours ago

Following the release of Maternal Instinct, Reagan Simmons-Hancock’s sister, Emily Shirey, has clapped back at the response in an angry Facebook post.

Netflix’s latest true crime documentary follows the heinous story of Taylor Parker, who brutally murdered expecting mother Reagan and cut her unborn baby out of her abdomen in 2020 after faking a pregnancy. She tried to pass the infant off as her own, but was arrested and sentenced to death two years later.

After the documentary, some people have been calling Reagan’s family out for “profiting” off her death by appearing in the documentary, but Emily has slammed those opinions on social media and claimed they weren’t paid anything for their interviews.

“Since everyone has expressed and shared their opinions, misinformation, and threats, I will share my perspective as the only biological sister of Reagan Simmons for 24 years and going. I want to start off with, Reagan’s true family relives the worst day of our life EVERY day without a documentary being released,” she wrote on 21st May

“We keep up with Taylor Parker’s appeals every day, every excuse of why she shouldn’t be put to death after murdering MY SISTER as we patiently wait for the execution date. NO ONE who interviewed in this film is making any money off of this film and no one was offered money to be a part of it.”

She said they agreed to do the documentary because hearing Reagan’s own family speak about who she was is better than “some stranger reading from a court document”.

“Reagan and I’s mother Jessica Brookes isn’t making money off of HER deceased FIRST BORN. She is talking about something that we would not wish on any of you. None of you could imagine having to find your daughter the way my mother did. We even go as far as praying none of you including Taylor Parker lose A CHILD the way she had to,” she continued.

Emily explained that they also wanted to bring awareness to why there needs to be a change in the law surrounding fake pregnancies. “We have to make a difference out of losing MY SISTER. I’m sorry it’s not as easy for us to live our lives knowing we did nothing to save the next pregnant woman’s family from something we have to endure our ENTIRE life,” she said.

“Talking about October 9th, 2020 is the hardest thing any of us can do so to shame my family and I for talking about it is a pretty low blow if you ask me. If you don’t want to see the film don’t watch it but I encourage that you do so you can have a SMALL glimpse into what JESSICA BROOKES, MARCUS BROOKES AND CHRIS HUGHES had to go through that day when walking into MY SISTER’S home.”

She ended the post by praying for her niece, Taylor’s daughter, who “has to grow up in this evil world with people like those who are shaming her own family for talking about the worst day of their lives”. Parker’s latest appeal has just been rejected by the Supreme Court.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix