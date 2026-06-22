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The strange romances Taylor Parker has had in prison and extreme ways she’d find a partner

She asked her family to track people down

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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After Taylor Parker was arrested for murdering Reagan Simmons-Hancock and abducting her unborn baby, she was taken to jail and had some strange prison relationships with other inmates. All of this was missed out of Netflix’s new true crime documentary Maternal Instinct, which tells the story of the crime that rocked Texas in 2020.

Following her arrest on 9th October 2020, Parker was taken to the local Bowie County Jail, where she spent two years while awaiting the court hearing. She wasn’t found guilty of capital murder until 3rd October 2022, and she was sentenced to death a month later, on 9th November, 2022.

After she was found guilty, prosecutors released a document listing all of Parker’s behaviour in jail as evidence that she should get the death penalty, including sending explicit letters to other inmates and asking her family to contact potential partners on the outside. Here’s everything she did.

Credit: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Taylor Parker had romantic relationships with other inmates

According to the court documents obtained by KTAL, Parker “repeatedly and continuously maintained multiple relationships with other inmates” while in the county jail. One of these “jailhouse romances” was with a woman called Lana Addison, who was also part of one of Taylor’s criminal plots to frame another inmate for her murder. She also had relationships with male inmates, Travis Blocker and Adam Post.

She wrote sexually explicit letters to other men in the prison

Parker would often write letters to other male inmates, including Allan Pauley and Augustine Diaz. This included “sexually explicit letters exchanged between Diaz and Parker,” one of which described her as a “freak”.

Parker asked her family to track down partners on the outside

It wasn’t just people inside the jail she was trying to get into romantic relationships with either. According to the documents, Parker asked her friends and family to communicate with potential romantic interests in the outside world, some of which already had girlfriends.

She would pretend to be sick to meet romantic partners

While she was in prison, Parker would often pretend to be unwell just so that she could “meet up or pass by one of her jailhouse romantic interests on the way to the medical department”. The document said: “The defendant would report bogus medical conditions to the degree that she would be hospitalised.”

Taylor wanted to find herself a ‘sugar daddy’

The court documents state that Parker also attempted to find a “sugar daddy” on the outside to send her money in jail.

She would rip her jail clothes to make them more provocative

Prosecutors said Parker would often complain to her parents that her jail clothes were ripped in phone calls and emails and ask for money to get new ones. However, she had actually ripped them on purpose to make them more revealing.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Bi-State Detention Centre

More on: Maternal Instinct Netflix True crime
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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