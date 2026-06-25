Dumped 2026 Islanders reveal Love Island alcohol rules have got *even* stricter this year

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The amount of alcohol the Islanders can drink on Love Island was majorly reduced in 2017, and it seems like they’ve just made the rules even stricter for the 2026 series.

They implemented a strict alcohol policy after the first few series’ were pretty wild, and it sparked concern over people getting drunk and doing things they’d then regret on national TV. For the past nine years, Islanders have always been allowed two glasses of wine per night. They were always medium-sized glasses, and people said they managed to get quite buzzed off them.

“It is a two-drink limit. And usually you get your first drink, and then you have to wait around three hours until the second one,” AJ Bunker told Capital in 2021. “It is quite a long wait until you get your second drink, so you’re just savouring each sip. You definitely can’t get drunk in there.”

But in a video after leaving the villa, dumped 2026 Islanders Ope and Robyn revealed they were usually only given one glass of alcohol per night, and it was absolutely tiny. “You got about this much beer and this much wine,” Ope said in a video with Closer Online, showing the tiny amount of wine or beer you’d with his fingers. It’s basically one gulp!

“It was a joke. I’ll give you all the inside scoop on the alcohol in the villa,” Robyn added. “So obviously you get two glasses of wine a night, but sometimes you only had one, didn’t you?” Ope agreed that “most of the time it’s one per night” and Robyn said: “Yeah, most nights you didn’t even get the two.”

They quickly worked out that the red wine got you the most drunk, so they all kept drinking that. That’s why Aidan’s top got covered in red wine. “It’s not a lot, but it gets you just a bit buzzy like, ‘Oh, I can feel like an argument,” Ope joked. It must be the heat. The alcohol hits you differently.

So, Love Island hasn’t announced an official rule change on the alcohol, but they’re only giving out one glass of wine rather than two most nights. A spokesperson for the show once said: “We provide our Islanders with all of the necessary precautionary measures and all alcohol consumption is strictly monitored by our production team.”

Cara De La Hoyde, who was on season two of Love Island in 2026, claims it was her now-husband Nathan Massey who caused the stricter rules to be implemented.

“Everyone can blame not having alcohol on Nathan and this is a true story. You can ask Mike Spencer [executive producer at ITV]… So one night Nathan got so drunk because he was just drinking,” she told Heatworld. “He can’t handle his drink, he’s a little man. It’s not good for him to drink. He got so drunk. So after that, they limited it to two drinks a night.”

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Featured image credit: ITV