The Tab

Dumped 2026 Islanders reveal Love Island alcohol rules have got *even* stricter this year

They said the amount you get is a ‘joke’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The amount of alcohol the Islanders can drink on Love Island was majorly reduced in 2017, and it seems like they’ve just made the rules even stricter for the 2026 series.

They implemented a strict alcohol policy after the first few series’ were pretty wild, and it sparked concern over people getting drunk and doing things they’d then regret on national TV. For the past nine years, Islanders have always been allowed two glasses of wine per night. They were always medium-sized glasses, and people said they managed to get quite buzzed off them.

“It is a two-drink limit. And usually you get your first drink, and then you have to wait around three hours until the second one,” AJ Bunker told Capital in 2021. “It is quite a long wait until you get your second drink, so you’re just savouring each sip. You definitely can’t get drunk in there.”

But in a video after leaving the villa, dumped 2026 Islanders Ope and Robyn revealed they were usually only given one glass of alcohol per night, and it was absolutely tiny. “You got about this much beer and this much wine,” Ope said in a video with Closer Online, showing the tiny amount of wine or beer you’d with his fingers. It’s basically one gulp!

“It was a joke. I’ll give you all the inside scoop on the alcohol in the villa,” Robyn added. “So obviously you get two glasses of wine a night, but sometimes you only had one, didn’t you?” Ope agreed that “most of the time it’s one per night” and Robyn said: “Yeah, most nights you didn’t even get the two.”

@closeronline

Seems like the red is where it’s at, according to Ope and Robyn. Looks like they’re still running a strict programme in the villa #wine #redwine #villa #loveislanduk #fyp

♬ original sound – Closer Magazine UK

They quickly worked out that the red wine got you the most drunk, so they all kept drinking that. That’s why Aidan’s top got covered in red wine. “It’s not a lot, but it gets you just a bit buzzy like, ‘Oh, I can feel like an argument,” Ope joked. It must be the heat. The alcohol hits you differently.

So, Love Island hasn’t announced an official rule change on the alcohol, but they’re only giving out one glass of wine rather than two most nights. A spokesperson for the show once said: “We provide our Islanders with all of the necessary precautionary measures and all alcohol consumption is strictly monitored by our production team.”

Cara De La Hoyde, who was on season two of Love Island in 2026, claims it was her now-husband Nathan Massey who caused the stricter rules to be implemented.

“Everyone can blame not having alcohol on Nathan and this is a true story. You can ask Mike Spencer [executive producer at ITV]… So one night Nathan got so drunk because he was just drinking,” she told Heatworld. “He can’t handle his drink, he’s a little man. It’s not good for him to drink. He got so drunk. So after that, they limited it to two drinks a night.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Here’s a look at villain Samraj’s life when he’s not messing Priya around on Love Island

Love Island 2026 Tommy really like

As Tommy continues to ‘move mad’, dumped Love Island 2026 cast reveal what he’s *really* like

Dumped Islander reveals which Love Island 2026 cast members are most frosty and unwelcoming

Latest
Featured image before edits via YouTube

The queer film you should watch before pride month ends based on your Lancs Uni degree

Martha Munro

Because Bottoms is the real education here

Uni of Manchester named the most sustainable university in the world despite ranking 40th in QS rankings

Alisa Pasha

Manchester’s sustainability impact is ‘truly exceptional’

Netflix’s Unhinged turns your phone into a horror game controller: Here’s how to play

Harriet Edwards

Sadie Sink and Zoë Kravitz star in the interactive game dropping on June 30th

Glasgow uni plans to cut graduate teaching assistant budget by 62 per cent in social sciences

Scarlet Morrison

A document seen by The Glasgow Tab revealed GTA funding would drop from £536k to £200k, due to a predicted fall in student numbers

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by endowment income – Oxford at £154m, Cardiff at just £1.4m

Esther Knowles

Oxford receives over 100 times more in donations and endowment income than Cardiff – and endowments make up more than five per cent of Oxford’s total income, compared to just 0.2 per cent at Cardiff

Yikes! Apple just raised seven product prices by up to £300, so here are the ones affected

Ellissa Bain

It’s so steep

What happened Taylor Parker Reagan Hancock baby

Taylor Parker’s baffling account of what happened to Reagan Hancock in her final moments

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She begged me’

Dumped 2026 Islanders reveal Love Island alcohol rules have got *even* stricter this year

Ellissa Bain

They said the amount you get is a ‘joke’

Around 150 University of Exeter positions at risk amid job cut talks

Nicola Cirican

The university has contacted affected staff in hope to make the cuts through ‘voluntary measures’

Voicemails for Isabelle Nick Robinson dating Samantha Urbani

Nick Robinson and Samantha Urbani’s meet-cute sounds like a movie, but are they still dating?

Suchismita Ghosh

They have been together for almost seven years

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by learning experience – Oxford scores four times Queen Mary

Zoe Lavender

Oxford and Cambridge score 100 for learning experience in the QS World Rankings 2027 – Queen Mary scores just 24, less than a quarter

Newly released prison calls expose Taylor Parker’s mum’s disturbing piece of advice for her in jail

Kieran Galpin

This came after the murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock

Here’s a look at villain Samraj’s life when he’s not messing Priya around on Love Island

Ellissa Bain

I’m getting bad vibes

Ouseburn flats scheme approved despite plans to fell 40 trees

Ali Choudhary

The scheme has been described as an ‘extremely poor decision’ in an area known for ‘community and creativity’

King’s College London student becomes an MP after winning parliamentary by-election

Avery Cesaire

Lara Bird won 41 per cent of the vote as the Scottish National Party candidate for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry

Love Island 2026 Tommy really like

As Tommy continues to ‘move mad’, dumped Love Island 2026 cast reveal what he’s *really* like

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Free holiday, moving mad’

Do 18/27 of these while surviving the weather and you’re officially having a posh-girl heatwave

Zoe Lavender

If your fridge has an ice machine, you’re a posh girl

Here’s what ‘hiplet’ means on TikTok as men start disgusting new trend that’s so toxic

Ellissa Bain

I can’t believe we’re still doing this in 2026

A$AP Rocky dragged comment Rihanna

A$AP Rocky is getting brutally dragged after ‘weird’ concert comment that ‘disrespects Rihanna’

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s just objectifying the women’

New student accommodation in Glasgow’s city centre to open this summer

Amy Maitland

Glasgow’s increasing student population has arrived in style