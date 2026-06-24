Um, people found photos of Love Island’s Tommy getting married?! So here’s what’s going on

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People have found some photos of Tommy Murphy from Love Island’s wedding, and everyone’s freaking out because he hasn’t mentioned that he’s been married before?! Here’s what’s going on.

The Islander has been left single right now after coupling up with bombshell Halle, who got sent packing by the other Islanders in the most savage dumping yet. Before that, he was coupled up with Ellie, and they had a huge row after he kissed Halle in front of her.

From the depths of the internet, people have dug out some loving photos of Tommy posing next to a woman in a wedding dress and veil. He’s wearing a grey suit and has his hands around her waist.

But guys, the 28-year-old from Newcastle isn’t actually married. As well as being a builder, Tommy does a bit of modelling on the side, and he did some work for a wedding venue called Whitworth Estate & Deer Park.

He did a whole photo and video shoot to promote the venue and they were obviously a model couple, not a real one. Tommy is in the wedding brochure for the country house in County Durham, and also appears on posters around the estate when you go for a viewing.

Someone shared some snaps of the posters on TikTok and wrote: “Didn’t know Tommy was married.” It was obviously a joke, but people got a bit confused, and some thought the Islander really had really said “I do” before.

A wedding content creator based in the North East called Mia, who goes by the name Moments by Mia Mary on Instagram, captured the photoshoot and shared some snaps of the pair together. They honestly look like a real couple, so it’s not surprising that people were confused.

Stunning photos show Tommy and his fake wife almost kissing after their ceremony, admiring the tables at their reception and hugging after she changed into her evening dress. There are even videos of them gazing into each other’s eyes and giggling after pretending to walk down the aisle. Why do they actually look so good together?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia | Wedding Content Creator UK (@momentsbymiamary)

The most hilarious part is that people think the woman looks just like Priya. One person said: “NOT ME THINKING THAT WAS PRIYA TOO LMAO.” Another agreed: “That’s so funny as the girl looks like Priya.”

That’s not the only bit of couples modelling he’s done, either. People have uncovered some pics of Tommy posing with a woman at Centre Parcs and advertising a romantic break at their Aqua Sana spa. He’s signed to a modelling agency called TTM Management and has actually posted more pictures from the shoot on his Instagram.

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Featured image credit: @momentsbymiamary/Instagram