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Here’s who Halle from Love Island’s famous parents are, because they’re a huge deal

She’s a big nepo baby

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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New bombshell Halle just walked into the Love Island villa, and she has not one but two mega-famous parents. I’m sure it won’t be long before the 23-year-old dancer brags about it to someone, so here’s a look into who they actually are.

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A post shared by Halle B (@halleebrown)

Here’s who Halle from Love Island’s famous parents are

Halle’s dad is the daughter of footballer Wes Brown and reality star Leanne Brown from the Real Housewives of Cheshire. Wow!

49-year-old Wes Brown spent the majority of his career with Manchester United, winning a whopping 13 trophies with them, including five Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues. He joined the club’s academy when he was just 12 in 1992 and started playing with the first team in 1998.

Ex- manager Sir Alex Ferguson said Brown is “without question the best natural defender this club has had for years”. After 15 years with the club, he joined Sunderland and spent five years there before briefly signing with Blackburn Rovers. He also played for England at the 2002 World Cup. Brown retired in 2018 after a short stint with the Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters.

Credit: Villemain Cyril/ABACA/Shutterstock

Halle’s mum, Leanne Brown, was one of the original cast members on the first-ever UK edition of the housewives franchise. She joined the Real Housewives of Cheshire in 2015 and featured in six series before stepping away in 2018, although she’s still had brief appearances in the show since then.

The pair married in 2009 and have three children, but divorced after 25 years together just before Christmas 2021. Now, Leanne is single and works as a speaker, author and coach who “helps women rebuild confidence & emotional strength,” her Instagram bio reveals. Wes runs football camps and has found love again with a woman called Amy.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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