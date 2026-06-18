Love Island’s George was actually ‘kicked out’ the villa for using ‘offensive slur’

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It has now been revealed that George was allegedly kicked out of the Love Island 2026 villa for using an “offensive slur”, and he desperately tried to cover it up.

The 27-year-old left the villa after just one day and claimed it was because a family member was unwell. The Sun has reported that his story was true, but it was allegedly used to “mask” the real reason for his exit. There is no suggestion that ITV did anything to cover up the reason he left.

They claim George was formally warned for using “unacceptable language” in the villa before being kicked out, but they are not repeating what the slur was. George and ITV haven’t responded to this. A source said: “The situation for George hasn’t been easy, coming out of the villa earlier than expected and returning home to a very difficult family time.”

When he first left the villa, a Love Island spokesman said in a statement: “For private reasons, George has left the Love Island villa.” In an Instagram post, George then revealed he left to be with his family.

“Family comes first, always. Leaving the @loveisland villa was a decision made in order to be with my family. Out of respect for them, I’d prefer not to go into any further detail. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with kind messages and support! It genuinely means a lot,” he wrote.

In an interview with The Sun’s Showbiz Fix podcast, he then revealed that a close member of his family is unwell, and it unexpectedly got a lot worse while he was in the villa.

“I was expecting just to receive a usual question [in the beach hut], like ask how I’m doing or what’s the plan for the day. And they just said that one of the producers on site was going to meet me at the front door and that they had some information for you and the execs wanted to see you,” he said.

“And I was thinking, oh God, what could this be about? Once the execs put you in, you don’t see them again, really. They said that my parents had been in touch and that they had some news for me and that they were going to give me a call. It is all very private. But it was a health concern with a member of the immediate family.”

“They said they felt like they weren’t doing their role as a parent if they didn’t let me know. And with what was said, I just felt like it was the right thing to come home.”

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