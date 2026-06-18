The Tab

Love Island’s George was actually ‘kicked out’ the villa for using ‘offensive slur’

Apparently he desperately tried to cover it up

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It has now been revealed that George was allegedly kicked out of the Love Island 2026 villa for using an “offensive slur”, and he desperately tried to cover it up.

The 27-year-old left the villa after just one day and claimed it was because a family member was unwell. The Sun has reported that his story was true, but it was allegedly used to “mask” the real reason for his exit. There is no suggestion that ITV did anything to cover up the reason he left.

They claim George was formally warned for using “unacceptable language” in the villa before being kicked out, but they are not repeating what the slur was. George and ITV haven’t responded to this. A source said: “The situation for George hasn’t been easy, coming out of the villa earlier than expected and returning home to a very difficult family time.”

When he first left the villa, a Love Island spokesman said in a statement: “For private reasons, George has left the Love Island villa.” In an Instagram post, George then revealed he left to be with his family.

“Family comes first, always. Leaving the @loveisland villa was a decision made in order to be with my family. Out of respect for them, I’d prefer not to go into any further detail. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with kind messages and support! It genuinely means a lot,” he wrote.

Credit: ITV

In an interview with The Sun’s Showbiz Fix podcast, he then revealed that a close member of his family is unwell, and it unexpectedly got a lot worse while he was in the villa.

“I was expecting just to receive a usual question [in the beach hut], like ask how I’m doing or what’s the plan for the day. And they just said that one of the producers on site was going to meet me at the front door and that they had some information for you and the execs wanted to see you,” he said.

“And I was thinking, oh God, what could this be about? Once the execs put you in, you don’t see them again, really. They said that my parents had been in touch and that they had some news for me and that they were going to give me a call. It is all very private. But it was a health concern with a member of the immediate family.”

“They said they felt like they weren’t doing their role as a parent if they didn’t let me know. And with what was said, I just felt like it was the right thing to come home.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

What every Love Island 2026 cast member is really like, according to dumped Islander

Love Island

I analysed all 400+ Love Islanders’ jobs before the show, and producers clearly have a type

Rumoured Love Island 2026 bombshells

All the rumoured bombshells we still have ready to rock up on Love Island 2026

Latest

Love Island’s George was actually ‘kicked out’ the villa for using ‘offensive slur’

Ellissa Bain

Apparently he desperately tried to cover it up

King’s College London places top 10 in QS World University Rankings 2027

Kari Yip

It was named in the top 2.5 per cent of universities in the world

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities by facility spend – Edinburgh lowest at 23 per cent

Olivia Duggan

Oxford, which tops the overall university rankings, ranks 21st for facility spend, while Exeter leads all Russell Group universities at 57 per cent

students california beach died

‘Truly full of life’: Tributes to two students who died after being swept to sea in California

Maia Traverse

Harshita Nair and Mahial Sran were thought to have been napping when caught in a swell on Santa Cruz beach last week

The men from Bonnie Blue’s baby shower have been sharing content, here’s what they’re saying

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe they agreed to this

Here’s everything we know about Rachel Nickell’s partner André Hanscombe’s life now

Ellissa Bain

He’s really close to his son

Details about Taylor Parker’s childhood and ‘trauma’ you should know after Maternal Instinct

Ellissa Bain

Her parents divorced when she was 12

University of Nottingham confirms it received no ransom request following cyber attack

Eloise O'Neill

An investigation revealed attackers accessed the compromised data through a third-party

‘Where did I go wrong?’: Emilie Kiser recalls chilling phone after her son fell in pool

Ellissa Bain

‘Our whole world fell apart’

University of Nottingham student did not receive increased checks despite suicide attempts

Ellamaria Viscomi

Rianna has been awarded a degree after her death

Video shows bungee instructor pretending to throw body off bridge before fatal incident

Maia Traverse

The instructor joked about ‘disposing a body’ on the same bridge where Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas died

OnlyFans twins Amelia and April Maddison

OnlyFans twins reveal the one line they refuse to cross in their x-rated content together

Hayley Soen

I mean, this should be the bare minimum right?

Underneath the mask: KCL Spider-Man speaks out in his first ever interview

Sabrina Hau

The mystery that captivated King’s students all year has finally been solved

Rivals: Where would your favourite characters stir up scandal in London?

Gamze Aslan

Mind the scandal

Ranked: 20 UK universities with the lowest entry standards in 2027 – Plymouth Marjon leads

Olivia Duggan

Plymouth Marjon scores 13 percentage points below second-placed Roehampton, a gap larger than the entire spread between positions two and twenty on the list

Emilie Kiser reveals why she forgave husband after their son drowned under his care

Ellissa Bain

There was one moment that ‘altered her brain chemistry’

difference in Google apps

People are only just learning the difference between all the Google apps, and my mind’s blown

Hayley Soen

I did wonder why we have two that seem the same

‘I went blank’: Full video shows what Brazil bungee jump workers told police after girl died

Ellissa Bain

They have been charged with homicide

University College London has cut its dedicated antisemitism support role

Cassandra Fong

The role was created in 2022 to provide specialist support and training on antisemitism

What the Love Island 2026 cast actually do for work, according to their serious LinkedIns

Ellissa Bain

Yasmin has 22k followers on there