I analysed all 400+ Love Islanders’ jobs before the show, and producers clearly have a type

In my head, there have been 300 or more footballers

3 hours ago

There have been literally hundreds of hopefuls to walk into the Love Island villa, and though there are some outliers, their former jobs tend to fall into the same sort of categories.

We’ve seen some characters walk into the Love Island villa over the years; each of them bringing a wealth of knowledge from their years as adults. Luca Bish had great chat – and knew the difference between good and bad fish – and Lola Deal is currently using her detective skills to separate the cream from the crop.

That being said, as you can proboably imagine, Love Island tends to cast people with similar backgrounds. Are beauticians and footballers just made for the show? Or do producers specifically cast people from the same jobs?

Here are the most common jobs on Love Island, ranked from least to most prevalent.

6. Beauty-focused people are a mainstay on Love Island

Though it’s not exactly surprising, there have been over 25 people with beauty jobs. This includes everything like makeup artists, beauticians, beauty therapists, eyelash techs, hairstylists, and hair extension techs.

Some shining examples include Kaz Crossley, Amber Gill, Jess Harding, and Alexandra Cane.

5. Marketing is a popular job for Love Island hopefuls

While you could argue that Love Island is peak marketing genius, this one is a little less stereotypical than the beauty brigade.

People from this crop include Chloe Burrows and Jessy Potts, and there have been over 16 marketing geniuses in the villa. Okay, geniuses might be a push.

4. Students took time out of their studies for Love Island

Now this one I am actually surprised by, because what do you mean you’re paying thousands in student finance to go on Love Island? We’ve seen everything from PhD students to medical students, so I guess we aren’t in need of doctors or scientists anymore?

3. Footballers took the game to the villa

I actually thought footballers would be higher, after all, it seems like every other person is a semi-professional footballer. In this year alone, we’ve had George Knight and Fitzy.

In actual fact, there have been around 20 footballers to have graced us with their on-screen presence – but not all of them are created equal. You’ve got Scott van-der-Sluis, who came through academies like Manchester United, versus others who simply play with their mates in a division 850.

2. Shocker, the personal trainers are everywhere

Love Island is amazing for diversity. You’ve got John (invented name) with a six pack, Phillip with an eight pack, and good old body positive George with merely a toned stomach. Joking, ofc.

With such a reputation for platforming undeniably attractive people, it makes sense that personal trainers and fitness experts are everywhere. I mean, they work out six times a week, so give them credit where credit is due.

To date, there have been well over 35 fitness freaks to stroll through the villa. The likes of Adam Collard, Gabby Allen, and Anton Danyluk immediately jump to mind.

1. Models are the number one job on Love Island

Again, not exactly a massive surprise when it comes to Love Island. There have been over 50 to date, though.

Much like the footballers, not all so-called “models” on Love Island are created equally. For instance, Jamie Jewitt worked on campaigns for Tom Ford and Calvin Klein, as other self-declared models saw influencer brand deals as official campaigns.

Long story short, if you want to get on Love Island, you need to be a nail tech studying for her master’s amidst walking for Gucci and running a gym. Oh, and she plays footie for Chelsea as well.

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Featured image credit: ITV