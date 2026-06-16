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love island tom clare molly smith wedding

Love Island’s Tom Clare details which reality TV stars are invited to his wedding to Molly Smith

Not many Islanders made the cut

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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The winners of Love Island: All Stars season one, Tom Clare and Molly Smith, have actually planned their wedding for this summer. Nawwww. Tom has outlined exactly which Islanders and reality TV icons made the cut for the guest list. You know you want to know.

So, Tom and Molly will be legally married in a civil ceremony in the UK, then their main wedding event will be in Mallorca in August. Tom and Molly are keeping the guest list for their wedding fairly small.

Speaking on behalf of WhichBingo, Tom told The Tab:”We’ve got around 70 people, because obviously it’s abroad. And we really appreciate people making the effort.”

love island all stars tom clare molly smith who are now having a wedding

From the archives
(Image via ITV)

He explained: “A lot of it is just close family and friends. I just wanted people there who in 20 years I could look back on and be like, ‘Yeah, I still talk to them people!'”

So, which reality TV stars made the cut?

Casey O’Gorman – who won the second season of Love Island: All Stars – is serving as Tom’s best man. He helped plan Tom’s stag do trip to Las Vegas in May.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Clare (@tomclare)


A few other reality TV stars did get an invite to Tom and Molly’s wedding. He shared: “We’ve got Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie. [We’re] really good friends of them guys. They’re hilarious. And we’ve got Messy Mitch as well, and his girlfriend.”

Tom continued: “We’ve got a guy called Seb who was on Too Hot to Handle.” That’s Sebastian Melrose, the racing driver who was on season four of the Netflix show. Mitch and Seb both joined Tom’s stag do.

But beyond those five reality TV stars, “that might be it”.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google

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