All the rumoured bombshells we still have ready to rock up on Love Island 2026

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We might only be a few weeks in, but already Love Island 2026 has given us loads of bombshells. Just a few days ago there were like 16 Islanders in the villa. The spare beds were well and truly out.

But, there’s no sign of the drama stopping. We have a lot more coming our way. So, here’s a list of all the rumoured bombshells who could rock up to the Love Island 2026 villa at any point.

Charleen Murphy

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Charleen Murphy was one of the first Islanders rumoured for this season, and people are literally desperate for the influencer to still make an appearance. ITV must be trying HARD to get her involved.

Charleen is from Dublin, is newly single, and boasts a huge 399k followers on Instagram. She also knows the ropes a bit, having auditioned for Love Island in 2020, before her last relationship. She’s best mates with Lucinda, too.

Luca Smith

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Guys, we might be getting an appearance from Jorja Smith’s brother?! According to The Sun, the singer’s brother is being lined up as a bombshell and has already flown out to Mallorca.

A source said: “Luca is waiting in the wings ready for if, and when, the storyline allows. Bosses are said to be really excited as he’s got the looks and the chat and know the girls will be tempted. Luca is in the mix to star this series as a bombshell.”

Halle Brown

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We have this year’s nepo baby! Also among the names being thrown around this year is Halle Brown, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Cheshire star Leanne Brown, and daughter of former England and Man U footballer, Wes Brown.

The Sun is reporting her as “confirmed” for the villa, and said her arrival on the show will be “very soon”. This one sounds locked in!

Tom Stagg

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Next up we have Tom Stagg – a footballer for Brentford Town. He has loads of former Islander connections, as he’s friends with the likes of Tyrique Hyde, Sammy Root, and Samantha Kenny.

A source said: “Tom is in advanced talks to join the pool of Islanders to appear at some point in the series. As always, no one is officially on the show til they’re in the villa. But Tom makes the perfect Islander – he’s in great nick, got great chat, is fun and fit and bosses reckon the girls will love him.”

Fitzy’s ex?!

It’s been rumoured that Love Island bosses are eyeing up one of current Islander Sean Fitzgerald’s exes, which would really mix things up between him and Lola. There are multiple reports that one of his former girlfriends has been contacted by ITV, but nothing is confirmed yet. This would be MESSY. I’m kinda here for it.

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