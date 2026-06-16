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Bonnie Blue and Love Island 2026 stars

Bonnie Blue rips into Love Island’s Jasmine calling her a ‘hypocrite’ in deeply personal spat

‘Lorenzo is far too good for you. Ask me how I know’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Bonnie Blue has come for Love Island 2026 Islander Jasmine Müller, making a number of personal jabs at her. This comes after a photo of Bonnie and Love Island’s Lorenzo went viral, and then people found a video of Jasmine discussing the creator and her work.

Bonnie Blue has now launched a blistering attack on Jasmine, and branded her a “hypocrite”. I can’t lie, at this point Bonnie is just going for anyone. Let’s preface this and say Jasmine has posted countless TikToks about being a young woman in today’s society, and critically discussing things such as body image and the male gaze. 

In a TikTok video before the show, Jasmine discussed Bonnie’s career and the criticism frequently aimed at her. In the clip, the Love Island contestant argued that too much blame is placed on Bonnie, and not enough on the thousands of men who willingly participate in her events and content.

“I hate Bonnie Blue as much as the next person,” Jasmine said, before she then questioned why people focus their anger on Bonnie, rather than the men involved or wider societal attitudes towards women’s bodies.

@jasminegmuller

I deeply deeply dislike Bonnie Blue but can we all start using critical thinking again and see how men have weaponised this to use against women? Thanks x #girls #girlhood #chitchat

♬ original sound – Jasmine G Müller 💋

However, it would appear Bonnie is having none of it. “Jasmine, you are a hypocrite and you are setting women back,” Bonnie has since said, before comparing her career to what Jasmine is doing on Love Island. 

“You’ve chosen to allow men to s*xualise you by standing in a line in a skimpy bikini just for a man to pick you based on what they see,” she said. “I’ve taken control over my body and I get paid to be s*xualised, and have men queuing up because they’ve already picked me.”

Bonnie went on to question Jasmine’s criticism of the men who engage with her content while simultaneously appearing on a dating show that she has claimed is built around attracting male attention.

“How can you have an issue with the men that stand in my queue, when you’re now stood in a queue, waiting for the same men to pick you?” she asked. “As someone who is blaming men for the society we live in, you’re now dependent on the same men to try to get your next Instagram brand deal.”

via Reddit

Bonnie finished with a final parting shot aimed Jasmine cracking on with Lorenzo, and the photo going viral. “FYI, Lorenzo is far too good for you. Ask me how I know,” she said.

The Tab dug out the context behind the picture doing the rounds. The photo was taken last year, at O Beach in Ibiza, when Lorenzo approached Bonnie for a photo. “I met Lorenzo in Ibiza last year and yes, I slipped him a blue ski mask,” she told The Tab.

What a mess.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Bonnie Blue Love Island Reality TV Viral
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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