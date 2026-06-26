The Tab
KATSEYE update Manon future

KATSEYE finally address Manon’s future in the group after four months of utter silence

They also explained why they still refer to themselves as a group of six

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It’s now been four months since Manon stepped away from KATSEYE, and after months of people asking the exact same question, the group have finally shared an update on her future with the group.

Back in February, HYBE x Geffen announced that Manon would be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her “health and wellbeing”. Then, only hours later, Manon shared her own message on Weverse.

“I want you to hear this from me. I’m healthy, I’m okay, and I’m taking care of myself,” she wrote.

She also added, “Sometimes things unfold in ways we don’t fully control, but I’m trusting the bigger picture.”

People weren’t quite sure what she meant, and it quickly led to all sorts of speculation. Then, in April, fans noticed Manon had removed KATSEYE from her Instagram bio, sparking another wave of rumours.

She later reassured that she and HYBE x Geffen were having “positive conversations”, that she felt supported, and that she was “happy and healthy”.

KATSEYE update Manon future

via Instagram

Now, speaking to Allure, Sophia addressed Manon’s absence and explained why the group aren’t putting any pressure on her to return. “Because we did announce that it is about her well-being, it’s not our place or anybody else’s place to rush her,” she said.

“We want to give her all the time that she needs, all the space that she needs. And so we don’t want to make any assumptions, set anything in stone. She really deserves that and the door is always open.”

Sophia also said she completely understands why people keep asking. “We love her and the fans love her. The people love her. They love KATSEYE,” she explained. “If I was in their place I would be asking too.”

She then asked everyone to keep showing Manon “love and support and patience”, saying everyone deserves that.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Celebrity KATSEYE Music US
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

KATSEYE’s Lara Raj finally addresses Manon beef rumours and reveals her status in the band

Manon ‘leaving’ KATSEYE isn’t surprising after the band’s messy friendship drama

KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

Latest

Former Lord Provost calls for Glasgow protest ban after counter-demonstrations

Julieta Garzon Campos

Racism must be ‘tackled’ but not at the expense of Glasgow’s cultural reputation, argues Dr Michael Kelly

My Central line tube was evacuated after catching fire – is it time to install AC?

Zoe Lavender

A woman filmed her tube getting evacuated at Shepherd’s Bush station

Wait, are Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez dating again?! The rumours explained

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Taylor Parker family now Maternal Instinct

Where Taylor Parker’s family are now after her horrifying lies destroyed all their lives

Suchismita Ghosh

Her daughter is doing counselling to help cope with what happened

Explained: The current controversies surrounding Warwickshire council leader George Finch

Isabella Link

The 19-year-old Reform politician has faced complaints, an investigation and online scrutiny in recent weeks

The two reasons so many players are wearing pink boots at the World Cup 2026

Ellissa Bain

I’ve been wondering

Everything you need to know about being that performative England ‘supporter’ during the World Cup

Madeleine Bond

Vindaloo, vindaloo, we’re England, we’re going to drink one more pint than you.

Ex-chef sues Kylie Jenner miscarriage

Kylie Jenner sued by ex-chef who says gruelling workload caused heartbreaking miscarriage

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body’

A no-nonsense guide to the best York pubs to watch England bring it home in the World Cup

Hannah Rambour

Aka the best locations to perform your rendition of It’s Coming Home

The bizarre reason Taylor Parker won’t get to choose a last meal on death row

Ellissa Bain

She’ll be given the same food as the other prisoners

Exclusive: Vinted issues statement on human trafficking claims as people spot ‘listings for kids’

Kieran Galpin

‘We are collaborating closely with the competent authorities’

KATSEYE update Manon future

KATSEYE finally address Manon’s future in the group after four months of utter silence

Suchismita Ghosh

They also explained why they still refer to themselves as a group of six

We now know Zoe Sugg is building a donkey sanctuary during internet break in rogue update

Ellissa Bain

It’s so random but so her

Ranked: Uni courses by financial return – performing arts leaves you £43k poorer than non-grads

Esther Knowles

A quarter of all UK graduates will be financially worse off over their lifetime than if they hadn’t gone to university, according to new IFS research

A full deep dive into the Premier League footballer Priya dated before Love Island

Ellissa Bain

He’s a pretty big deal n

Featured image before edits via YouTube

The queer film you should watch before pride month ends based on your Lancs Uni degree

Martha Munro

Because Bottoms is the real education here

Uni of Manchester named most sustainable university in world despite ranking 40th in QS rankings

Alisa Pasha

Manchester’s sustainability impact is ‘truly exceptional’

Netflix’s Unhinged turns your phone into a horror game controller: Here’s how to play

Harriet Edwards

Sadie Sink and Zoë Kravitz star in the interactive game dropping on June 30th

Glasgow uni plans to cut graduate teaching assistant budget by 62 per cent in social sciences

Scarlet Morrison

A document seen by The Glasgow Tab revealed GTA funding would drop from £536k to £200k, due to a predicted fall in student numbers

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by endowment income – Oxford at £154m, Cardiff at just £1.4m

Esther Knowles

Oxford receives over 100 times more in donations and endowment income than Cardiff – and endowments make up more than five per cent of Oxford’s total income, compared to just 0.2 per cent at Cardiff