KATSEYE finally address Manon’s future in the group after four months of utter silence

They also explained why they still refer to themselves as a group of six

7 hours ago

It’s now been four months since Manon stepped away from KATSEYE, and after months of people asking the exact same question, the group have finally shared an update on her future with the group.

Back in February, HYBE x Geffen announced that Manon would be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her “health and wellbeing”. Then, only hours later, Manon shared her own message on Weverse.

“I want you to hear this from me. I’m healthy, I’m okay, and I’m taking care of myself,” she wrote.

She also added, “Sometimes things unfold in ways we don’t fully control, but I’m trusting the bigger picture.”

People weren’t quite sure what she meant, and it quickly led to all sorts of speculation. Then, in April, fans noticed Manon had removed KATSEYE from her Instagram bio, sparking another wave of rumours.

She later reassured that she and HYBE x Geffen were having “positive conversations”, that she felt supported, and that she was “happy and healthy”.

Now, speaking to Allure, Sophia addressed Manon’s absence and explained why the group aren’t putting any pressure on her to return. “Because we did announce that it is about her well-being, it’s not our place or anybody else’s place to rush her,” she said.

“We want to give her all the time that she needs, all the space that she needs. And so we don’t want to make any assumptions, set anything in stone. She really deserves that and the door is always open.”

Sophia also said she completely understands why people keep asking. “We love her and the fans love her. The people love her. They love KATSEYE,” she explained. “If I was in their place I would be asking too.”

She then asked everyone to keep showing Manon “love and support and patience”, saying everyone deserves that.

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