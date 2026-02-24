Manon ‘leaving’ KATSEYE isn’t surprising after the band’s messy friendship drama

4 hours ago

Manon just announced a hiatus from KATSEYE for health reasons, but her leaving the band isn’t a surprise to anyone who’s been following their friendship drama.

After less than three years as a band, KATSEYE has lost one of their key members – at least temporarily. Over the past weekend, Manon announced that she would be taking a step away from the band for “health reasons” in a statement.

“After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing,” the statement said.

“We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right. Thank you to our EYEKONS for your continued love, patience, and understanding.”

But if you’ve been paying attention to the dynamics within the group, you’ll have noticed a divide between who from Dream Academy they choose to stay friends with. One of the standout talents on the series was Adéla, a Slovakian pop singer who now has a huge solo career and is co-signed by singers like Addison Rae and Troye Sivan.

But back in the Dream Academy days, Manon and Adéla didn’t see eye-to-eye. In a now-viral clip from the series, Adela expressed frustration with Manon’s work ethic.

“Manon, she’s getting so much attention. You know, people are upset because she doesn’t put a lot of effort, and she doesn’t show up for her team a lot,” Adéla said to a group of other contestants.

“So people are upset that she is the person who is getting so much attention. It’s not based on anything right now, it’s just because she’s pretty, and that’s true, she is pretty.”

These comments were incredibly controversial at the time and led many Dream Academy viewers to pit Manon and Adéla against each other. The two singers seem amicable, as they follow each other on Instagram but don’t interact publicly outside of it.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE members Lara Raj and Megan Skiendiel have continuously supported Adéla throughout her solo career, posting pictures with the singer and attending her concerts.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Manon expressed how these shady comments made her feel.

“America has a very different culture when it comes to work-life balance. You guys are all about grind and hustle. In Switzerland, if you’re sick, you take a day off. No one’s going to expect you to work,” she said.

So, it’s clear that since the group first formed, there was tension between Manon and the rest of the Dream Academy girls. Let’s hope they work it out on the remix.

