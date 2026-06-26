My Central line tube was evacuated after catching fire – is it time to install AC?

A woman filmed her tube getting evacuated at Shepherd’s Bush station

2 hours ago

A woman has taken to social media, claiming her tube caught fire while travelling on the Central line.

A video posted on Instagram and TikTok shows smoke appearing from a tunnel and people getting evacuated from the tube.

Shepherd’s Bush station, where the incident took place, appeared to close immediately after.

Posting on her Instagram Story, Anastasia explained: “People started noticing that there isn’t much air” as soon as they reached the underground.

Responding to a comment under her video, she said: “I was in a panic but also wanted to capture what happened and what I felt.”

Anastasia urged people to “be careful in this weather,” while raising the question of whether air conditioning should be installed across the London Tube network.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Plisova (@anastasia_plisova_)

Across London’s underground, fire alerts as a result of extreme temperatures have caused widespread disruption to journeys, including severe delays on the central line.

In a previous London underground fire, trapped passengers were forced to smash the train’s glass in order to escape the carriage. However, it seems that this was not necessary in the recent incident as the train’s doors remained open.

London has been issued a severe weather red alert due to extremely high temperatures, advising people to travel on the rail only when necessary.

Transport for London has been contacted for comment.

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Featured image via Instagram @anastasia_plisova_

