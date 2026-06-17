London’s n*ked bike ride returned last weekend – and participants were riding Santander bikes!

Organisers encouraged riders to go ‘as bare as they dare’

2 hours ago

There are plenty of signs summer has arrived in London. The parks fill up, pub gardens become impossible to find a seat in, and someone inevitably starts wearing shorts when it’s 17 degrees. Another clue? The World Naked Bike Ride graces the streets.

The annual event, which sees hundreds of cyclists ride through central London with varying levels of clothing, has become one of the city’s most unusual traditions. Part protest, part celebration, and part spectacle, the ride aims to draw attention to issues including cycling safety, car dependency and environmental concerns.

It returned last weekend and, of course, for many Londoners (myself included) it’s a chance to do a double take while crossing the road.

The event has been running in the capital for more than two decades and attracts participants from across the city. Organisers encourage riders to be “as bare as they dare,” although many choose body paint, costumes or carefully selected accessories rather than going completely nude

As you might expect, the reaction online has been mixed.

While some people praise the ride’s environmental message and body-positive approach, others admit they simply aren’t prepared to see hundreds of naked cyclists on a Saturday afternoon.

One Reddit user said: “Each to their own I suppose but this is an extraordinarily weird hobby.”

Whereas another wrote: “That’s the beauty of the human race. Something for everyone.”

The event also appears to have revived a debate which emerges almost every year: Public hire bikes.

Photos from previous rides have shown participants using rental bicycles, prompting plenty of discussion online. Some Londoners seem less concerned about the nudity itself and more worried about what happens to the bike seat afterwards.

Others took a more relaxed approach, pointing out London’s public transport system has probably exposed people to far stranger things already.

Love it or hate it, the ride has become one of the city’s most talked-about annual events. It regularly draws crowds of curious onlookers, sparks thousands of comments online and generates headlines that practically write themselves.

And in a city where commuters barely look up from their phones, that might be an achievement in itself.

For participants, the ride is about making a statement and challenging perceptions. For spectators, it’s often a source of amusement, confusion or mild embarrassment. For social media, meanwhile, it’s guaranteed content.

Either way, if you happen to spot a large group of unusually underdressed cyclists making their way through central London this weekend, don’t be alarmed.

It’s probably just another perfectly normal day in the capital.

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