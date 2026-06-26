The two reasons so many players are wearing pink boots at the World Cup 2026

4 hours ago

If you’re here, that means you’ve been watching every World Cup 2026 game and wondering why on earth so many players are wearing pink boots. Almost every player is wearing pink football boots this year, rather than black, red, white, green or any other popular colour, but why?

All the big football boot brands, including Nike, Adidas, New Balance and Puma, predicted that pink was going to be a big colour this year and made high-performance boots in that colour. They’re proving to be very popular with players for two key reasons: visibility and confidence.

Firstly, they stand out against the green pitch, which makes them more visible. A representative for Adidas Japan told The Asahi Shimbun: “It creates a vivid contrast with the green pitch and demonstrates high visibility.” High visibility is great both in real life and when watching the players on TV.

It’s also about confidence. Odinga Nimako, from Nike’s football footwear team, told The Athletic: “What we’ve been hearing consistently from the athlete and the consumer, especially when it comes to big moments, is that bright colours give them confidence, so that was really our starting point.”

He continued: “What we always hear from our consumers and athletes is when you wear a colour like pink that is so loud and so bright it is like… you need to be really good to wear these [colours] as well. At the same time, there’s also been a level of acceptance with pink that makes it not too niche for people, it speaks to a broad audience.”

New Balance’s head of product for football, Rob Sheldon, said a similar thing about confidence. “Pink is part of a broader exploration of energy, visibility and confidence on the pitch,” he explained. “Our design teams blend athlete input with global design trends, material innovation and craftsmanship to create colourways that stand out while still delivering elite quality.”

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Featured image credit: Gabriel Piko/Pikopress/Shutterstock