The Tab

Wait, are Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez dating again?! The rumours explained

I’m freaking out

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Rumours are everywhere that Ariana Grande and her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez are dating again in 2026, but is it true? Here’s what’s really going on.

Ariana met the dancer, director, and photographer when he was working as one of her backup dancers. They then dated for over a year from summer 2015 to 2016 and stayed friends. Nothing bad ever happened between them though, they just drifted apart and were busy working on their own careers.

Credit: Instagram

People suddenly started saying the pair had linked up again this week, a whole decade after their split, when the singer changed a lyric about him during a performance in Austin, Texas, as part of her Eternal Sunshine tour.

She was singing her huge song Thank U, Next, which has the slightly negative lyric about Alvarez: “Wrote some songs about Ricky/ Now I listen and laugh.” However, she changed the line to: “Wrote some songs about Ricky/ now they still kinda slap.” Interesting, right?

People thought it was a bit odd that she suddenly just changed the lyric after all those years, and started speculating that they’ve linked up again following her split from Ethan Slater. She split from her Wicked co-star after three years earlier this month, with sources telling TMZ it was “amicable”.

After that, a post went viral on Twitter claiming a source told TMZ the pair have been “getting along very well lately” and he was supposed to meet her after her Eternal Sunshine Tour show in LA. That part’s fake news. There are no reports about them meeting up again, and it was all made up.

So, there’s no real proof that they’re meeting up again at all and to public knowledge, they’re not dating again. It is interesting that she suddenly changed the lyric out of nowhere, though. Maybe everyone’s reading into it too much.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram

More on: Ariana Grande Celebrity Music
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Ariana Grande accidentally posts very x-rated photo of herself and her response is iconic

Ariana Grande’s mum comments on viral tour pics as family ‘keep an eye’ on singer’s health

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family share ‘concern’ for her health after saying she’s ‘not in a healthy place’

Latest

Former Lord Provost calls for Glasgow protest ban after counter-demonstrations

Julieta Garzon Campos

Racism must be ‘tackled’ but not at the expense of Glasgow’s cultural reputation, argues Dr Michael Kelly

My Central line tube was evacuated after catching fire – is it time to install AC?

Zoe Lavender

A woman filmed her tube getting evacuated at Shepherd’s Bush station

Wait, are Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez dating again?! The rumours explained

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Taylor Parker family now Maternal Instinct

Where Taylor Parker’s family are now after her horrifying lies destroyed all their lives

Suchismita Ghosh

Her daughter is doing counselling to help cope with what happened

Explained: The current controversies surrounding Warwickshire council leader George Finch

Isabella Link

The 19-year-old Reform politician has faced complaints, an investigation and online scrutiny in recent weeks

The two reasons so many players are wearing pink boots at the World Cup 2026

Ellissa Bain

I’ve been wondering

Everything you need to know about being that performative England ‘supporter’ during the World Cup

Madeleine Bond

Vindaloo, vindaloo, we’re England, we’re going to drink one more pint than you.

Ex-chef sues Kylie Jenner miscarriage

Kylie Jenner sued by ex-chef who says gruelling workload caused heartbreaking miscarriage

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body’

A no-nonsense guide to the best York pubs to watch England bring it home in the World Cup

Hannah Rambour

Aka the best locations to perform your rendition of It’s Coming Home

The bizarre reason Taylor Parker won’t get to choose a last meal on death row

Ellissa Bain

She’ll be given the same food as the other prisoners

Exclusive: Vinted issues statement on human trafficking claims as people spot ‘listings for kids’

Kieran Galpin

‘We are collaborating closely with the competent authorities’

KATSEYE update Manon future

KATSEYE finally address Manon’s future in the group after four months of utter silence

Suchismita Ghosh

They also explained why they still refer to themselves as a group of six

We now know Zoe Sugg is building a donkey sanctuary during internet break in rogue update

Ellissa Bain

It’s so random but so her

Ranked: Uni courses by financial return – performing arts leaves you £43k poorer than non-grads

Esther Knowles

A quarter of all UK graduates will be financially worse off over their lifetime than if they hadn’t gone to university, according to new IFS research

A full deep dive into the Premier League footballer Priya dated before Love Island

Ellissa Bain

He’s a pretty big deal n

Featured image before edits via YouTube

The queer film you should watch before pride month ends based on your Lancs Uni degree

Martha Munro

Because Bottoms is the real education here

Uni of Manchester named most sustainable university in world despite ranking 40th in QS rankings

Alisa Pasha

Manchester’s sustainability impact is ‘truly exceptional’

Netflix’s Unhinged turns your phone into a horror game controller: Here’s how to play

Harriet Edwards

Sadie Sink and Zoë Kravitz star in the interactive game dropping on June 30th

Glasgow uni plans to cut graduate teaching assistant budget by 62 per cent in social sciences

Scarlet Morrison

A document seen by The Glasgow Tab revealed GTA funding would drop from £536k to £200k, due to a predicted fall in student numbers

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by endowment income – Oxford at £154m, Cardiff at just £1.4m

Esther Knowles

Oxford receives over 100 times more in donations and endowment income than Cardiff – and endowments make up more than five per cent of Oxford’s total income, compared to just 0.2 per cent at Cardiff