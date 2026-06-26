Wait, are Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez dating again?! The rumours explained

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Rumours are everywhere that Ariana Grande and her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez are dating again in 2026, but is it true? Here’s what’s really going on.

Ariana met the dancer, director, and photographer when he was working as one of her backup dancers. They then dated for over a year from summer 2015 to 2016 and stayed friends. Nothing bad ever happened between them though, they just drifted apart and were busy working on their own careers.

People suddenly started saying the pair had linked up again this week, a whole decade after their split, when the singer changed a lyric about him during a performance in Austin, Texas, as part of her Eternal Sunshine tour.

She was singing her huge song Thank U, Next, which has the slightly negative lyric about Alvarez: “Wrote some songs about Ricky/ Now I listen and laugh.” However, she changed the line to: “Wrote some songs about Ricky/ now they still kinda slap.” Interesting, right?

People thought it was a bit odd that she suddenly just changed the lyric after all those years, and started speculating that they’ve linked up again following her split from Ethan Slater. She split from her Wicked co-star after three years earlier this month, with sources telling TMZ it was “amicable”.

SHE CHANGED THE LYRICS ABOUT RICKY but i can’t tell what she said 😭 pic.twitter.com/QxNRG6SrYA — mia ꕤ (@arisdandelions) June 25, 2026

After that, a post went viral on Twitter claiming a source told TMZ the pair have been “getting along very well lately” and he was supposed to meet her after her Eternal Sunshine Tour show in LA. That part’s fake news. There are no reports about them meeting up again, and it was all made up.

So, there’s no real proof that they’re meeting up again at all and to public knowledge, they’re not dating again. It is interesting that she suddenly changed the lyric out of nowhere, though. Maybe everyone’s reading into it too much.

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Featured image credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram