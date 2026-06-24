The Tab

Ariana Grande accidentally posts very x-rated photo of herself and her response is iconic

She hasn’t even deleted it

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Everyone’s freaking out after Ariana Grande accidentally posted a very x-rated photo on Instagram without realising. Once she noticed, she posted the most brilliant response. And she’s so unconcerned that she hasn’t even bothered to delete it.

The singer and actress is currently in the middle of the US leg of her Eternal Sunshine tour, performing in Austin, Texas and Sunrise, Florida, this week.

She went on Instagram to share an adorable picture of her stroking a dog in an Instagram dump on her feed, completely unaware that her whole boob was actually on show. Thankfully, she found the embarrassing blunder funny.

In the picture, Ariana is kneeling down on the side of the road, stroking a cute brown service dog and holding its paw. The 32-year-old is a huge dog lover and has rescued more than 10 dogs, including a Beagle-Chihuahua mix named Toulouse and a Pit Bull mix called Myron, whom she adopted with her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram

She’s wearing a red and white gingham dress with a pair of boots, and the dress is gaping down at the top so everything is on show. People quickly rushed to Twitter to tell Ariana to delete the photo. “Oh Ariana needs to delete that Instagram post ASAP,” one person said. Another wrote: “Ari girl, you have to delete this.”

After seeing everyone’s reactions, the singer responded in the most hilarious way possible. She shared an iconic video of herself and Liz Gillies recreating a scene from the legendary 1995 movie Showgirls, where dancer Cristal Connors compliments new girl Nomi Malone on her boobs. “You have great tits. They’re really beautiful,” she says.

The famous erotic drama is about a young woman called Nomi who hitchhikes to Vegas and dreams becoming a showgirl. She meets a costume designer called Molly Abrams, who takes her in as a roommate.

Ex Victorious co-stars Ariana and Liz recreated the movie scene for Halloween in 2023, and it was so iconic. But Ariana using it as a response to her embarrassing blunder might just be even more iconic. She still hasn’t even deleted the picture either. A nonchalant queen!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram 

More on: Ariana Grande Celebrity Viral
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Ariana Grande’s mum comments on viral tour pics as family ‘keep an eye’ on singer’s health

Ariana Grande brutally calls out White House for using her song in ‘inhumane’ TikTok video

What really went wrong between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, and where they stand now

Latest

Summer lookbook: What Birmingham students are wearing in the sun

Bella Avanzato

Forget the 2:1, it’s time to win the Selly fashion wars

Um, people found photos of Love Island’s Tommy getting married?! So here’s what’s going on

Ellissa Bain

His ‘wife’ looks like Priya

Taylor Parker life death row now

Inside Taylor Parker’s day-to-day life on death row as she spends 22 hours locked up in her cell

Suchismita Ghosh

Although her life is extremely restricted, she does have access to some activities

qs rankings employability russell group universities

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis in QS employability rankings 2027 – Imperial and Oxbridge lead

Zoe Lavender

Durham scores 94.7 for employer reputation – but just 52.7 for graduate employment outcomes, a 42 point gap between how employers rate it and how its graduates actually fare

Bonnie Blue golden baby shower

From start to finish: The entire hideous timeline of Bonnie Blue’s baby shower event

Hayley Soen

In total, it was going on for over a day

Bonnie

Bonnie Blue has unveiled her next ‘milk me’ stunt, and yes it’s horrifyingly baby-themed

Kieran Galpin

She crossed the line months ago, but this is too much

13-year-old falls 50 feet down Disneyland log flume ride after climbing out the boat

Ellissa Bain

It’s raised serious concerns about the safety of the ride

Love Island 2026 stars Lorenzo more compatible

Um, dumped Love Islanders reveal who Lorenzo is really more compatible with and it’s not Yasmin

Suchismita Ghosh

A lot of people seem to agree

The Love Island 2026 girls who have footballer exes

All of the footballer exes the Love Island 2026 girlies have had, revealed

Hayley Soen

They thought they could get away with not saying names on the show, huh?

Ariana Grande accidentally posts very x-rated photo of herself and her response is iconic

Ellissa Bain

She hasn’t even deleted it

Gaspi

‘It was an attack’: Dad of YouTuber who died with Oliver Tree makes wild claims about crash

Kieran Galpin

‘He died in a very unjust way’

Samraj and Priya on Love Island 2026

We’re not taking what Samraj has done to Priya on Love Island seriously – it needs calling out

Hayley Soen

It’s so similar to Harrison with Lauren and Toni last year

Update: Mackenzie Shirilla just had another appeal denied – here’s the brutal reason why

Hayley Soen

I bet she’s fuming

Instagrams England World Cup 2026 squad

A nosy look at the incredibly vibey Instagrams of England’s World Cup 2026 squad

Suchismita Ghosh

Jude Bellingham has the most followers

England's World Cup 2026 WAGs jobs

From ICU nurses to lawyers: The super impressive jobs of England’s World Cup 2026 WAGs

Suchismita Ghosh

They are very successful in their careers

Harlan

I love Harlan Coben, but the glaring plot hole in Netflix’s I Will Find You is doing my head in

Kieran Galpin

Am I missing something?

Why David Rachel book ending change I Will Find You

I Will Find You creator reveals huge change in David and Rachel’s ending and why it’s not in book

Suchismita Ghosh

He also hints at what happened to them after

Explained: Why Thomas Partey is allowed to play for Ghana against England, amid r*pe charges

Hayley Soen

He wasn’t allowed to play in Ghana’s first World Cup match

Guys, Zoella has been found! Zoe Sugg finally spotted online six months after she disappeared

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Body of 20-year-old man found in Lancaster’s Williamson Park

Martha Munro

Police were called to the scene the morning of Friday 19th June