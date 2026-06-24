Ariana Grande accidentally posts very x-rated photo of herself and her response is iconic

4 hours ago

Everyone’s freaking out after Ariana Grande accidentally posted a very x-rated photo on Instagram without realising. Once she noticed, she posted the most brilliant response. And she’s so unconcerned that she hasn’t even bothered to delete it.

The singer and actress is currently in the middle of the US leg of her Eternal Sunshine tour, performing in Austin, Texas and Sunrise, Florida, this week.

She went on Instagram to share an adorable picture of her stroking a dog in an Instagram dump on her feed, completely unaware that her whole boob was actually on show. Thankfully, she found the embarrassing blunder funny.

In the picture, Ariana is kneeling down on the side of the road, stroking a cute brown service dog and holding its paw. The 32-year-old is a huge dog lover and has rescued more than 10 dogs, including a Beagle-Chihuahua mix named Toulouse and a Pit Bull mix called Myron, whom she adopted with her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

She’s wearing a red and white gingham dress with a pair of boots, and the dress is gaping down at the top so everything is on show. People quickly rushed to Twitter to tell Ariana to delete the photo. “Oh Ariana needs to delete that Instagram post ASAP,” one person said. Another wrote: “Ari girl, you have to delete this.”

After seeing everyone’s reactions, the singer responded in the most hilarious way possible. She shared an iconic video of herself and Liz Gillies recreating a scene from the legendary 1995 movie Showgirls, where dancer Cristal Connors compliments new girl Nomi Malone on her boobs. “You have great tits. They’re really beautiful,” she says.

The famous erotic drama is about a young woman called Nomi who hitchhikes to Vegas and dreams becoming a showgirl. She meets a costume designer called Molly Abrams, who takes her in as a roommate.

ariana posting this after posting full boob on her insta 😭 past 3 hours i’ve been stressing for her but she dgaf pic.twitter.com/mMbFXtrNz2 — jess .ᐟ.ᐟ ꕤ (@dollaiir) June 23, 2026

Ex Victorious co-stars Ariana and Liz recreated the movie scene for Halloween in 2023, and it was so iconic. But Ariana using it as a response to her embarrassing blunder might just be even more iconic. She still hasn’t even deleted the picture either. A nonchalant queen!

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Featured image credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram