MPs for Lancaster and Morecambe respond to Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation

The Labour MPs have expressed their opinions on Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation and time as Prime Minister

7 hours ago

Labour MPs Cat Smith [Lancaster and Wyre] and Lizzi Collinge [Morecambe and Lunesdale] have responded to Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation as UK Prime Minister.

Their statements closely followed the former Prime Minister’s resignation Monday 22nd June.

Lizzi Collinge made a statement on Facebook the same day: “I think the Prime Minister has made the right decision, and done so with grace.

“I will always be grateful for everything he has done for the party and for the country.”

Along with other Labour MPs at the time, Collinge called for the Prime Minister to step down back in May.

While Collinge “thank[ed] him” for his contributions to the party and to the UK, it was “clear to [her] that the Prime Minister [had] now lost the confidence of the country” and should therefore resign.

She also called for a new Labour leader to be appointed and to “show the country what progress we have made and can still make.”

At this time in May, Cat Smith declined to comment.

However, in response to Sir Keir Starmer stepping down as Prime Minister, Smith said on Monday: “I would like to thank Keir Starmer for his service. The coming weeks will provide an opportunity for the Labour Party to reflect on the future direction of the party and the country.”

Smith emphasised that “representing constituents in Lancaster and Wyre” would continue to be her priority, as well as “carrying out [her] parliamentary responsibilities.”

During his resignation announcement at Downing Street, Sir Keir Starmer also revealed he had requested that a timetable for replacement be set out by Labour’s governing body and for an “orderly” transition to go ahead.

Starmer also said he will remain as Prime Minister until the end of the contest for new leadership, beginning 9th July and ending by the summer recess 16th July.

Discourse around potential new Labour leaders often include Andy Burnham, who was Mayor of Greater Manchester until he was elected and sworn in at Parliament as the new MP of Makerfield Monday 22nd June, the same day as Starmer’s resignation.

The day after he made his announcement, Sir Keir Starmer held a meeting with Andy Burnham about a potential transition to power.

So far, no other candidate has publicly set out to run for the Labour leadership position.

Keir Starmer’s representatives were contacted for comment, but The Lancaster Tab received no response.

Featured images via Facebook.

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