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This is not a drill: How to reserve your WhatsApp username as Meta rolls out major changes

Fighting for my username like it’s the last lifeboat on the Titanic

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Though you’ve long had to offer your phone number to use WhatsApp, the Meta-owned social network is set to roll out a new username feature.

“When someone new walks into your life — a classmate, a neighbour, someone you meet at an event — sharing a phone number can feel like a big step. That’s because a phone number is personal and it’s tied to so many parts of your life. Sometimes you just want to chat without handing over your digits,” WhatsApp said in a press release.

“This is also true for group conversations. You want to join the parent chat for the soccer team but you’re not ready to give your phone number to people you’ve never met.”

To combat this, it’s added a username feature that lets users keep their phone numbers private. Say goodbye to your sneaky link pestering you!

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“Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch this feature. With over three billion people on WhatsApp a lot of names overlap, which is why we’re opening reservations early so everyone has the opportunity to select the username that matters to them,” WhatsApp added.

Though I’m sure ideas are already spinning, there’s a handy username generator in case you’re stumped.

Here’s how to reserve your WhatsApp username

Setting up your username is remarkably easy, but it’s worth noting that there’s an “option to claim” for people to use. Essentially, it allows people, businesses, or creators to claim their existing handles on Instagram and Facebook.

WhatsApp explained: “Usernames are our latest step to make WhatsApp even more private. There’s no directory to browse and no suggestions – people will need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time. To help control who can reach you on WhatsApp with your username, we’ve built an optional username key that others will need to know to message you.

“Once we launch usernames, when you message a person or business for the first time they will no longer see your phone number, if you enabled your username.”

To reserve your username before the new WhatsApp feature rolls out, head on over to settings, account, and then username.

If the option isn’t available yet, just be patient; the app is in the process of kicking it off.

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Kieran Galpin | Trends
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