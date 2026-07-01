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People are stumped: An explanation of that viral Spider-Man post that’ll make you feel silly

Mind officially blown

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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People on Twitter are mega confused by a picture of Dr Olivia Octavius in the first Spider-Verse film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The Spider-Verse film trilogy is arguably some of the best Spider-Man media out there, combining the iconic hero with an instantly recognisable art style.

The films offered unique takes on popular villains like Spot and Kingpin, with Doctor Octopus getting a massive overhaul. In the first film, it’s actually the villain’s daughter, Dr Olivia Octavius, who takes up the mantle. Voiced by the ever-iconic Kathryn Hahn, she’s a fresh take on the character that was first introduced way back in 1963.

Though the first film came out in 2018, a recent viral post has thrust Dr Oc back into the spotlight.

People are missing the point of the Dr Olivia Octavius tweet

The viral tweet, posted at the end of June, is actually a screenshot of another tweet. In it, someone has drawn a clock face around Dr Olivia Octavius’ head.

“At what age did you find this out?” the OG tweet questioned, sparking a wave of confusion.

“Am I stupid? What does this even mean?” one person asked.

Another said: “People are acting like this is a vague post; please open the schools.”

“It’s been eight years, and we’re still finding shit out about this movie,” someone else added.

The answer is actually quite simple when you spot it, and it demonstrates the sheer level of ingenuity in the character design.

Credit: Sony

Credit: Sony

As you can see in the picture, Olivia’s face consists of eight angles, technically making it an octagon. The dots shouldn’t need connecting from here, but it’s a sneaky reference to her villainous alter ego. It goes even further than that, though, because her glasses are also an octagon.

Reacting after the revelation, one person commented: “Not gonna lie—my initial thought was that the right-wing chuds invented a new stupid fucking method to transvestigate and their most recent target was Doc Ock.”

“She has 8 sides around her face, guys. She’s Doc Ock,” someone else said, as another added, “I feel like this is a bit of a stretch, but it’s more obvious with the glasses lenses being octagons.”

The film is nearly a decade old, but this is the first time I’ve clocked the detail.

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Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: Brainrot Film Marvel Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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