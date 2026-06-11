Wisdom teeth cause loads of problems, so why are they called that in the first place?

3 hours ago

We can all agree that brainrot posts are a thing on Twitter now, and this week someone asked a question that has probably crossed the minds of loads of people: Why are wisdom teeth called that?

The viral tweet says, “Hey @grok, who called this tooth ‘wisdom tooth’ when it is objectively the stupidest?”

Out of all the teeth in your mouth, wisdom teeth are probably the ones most likely to cause problems. Loads of people end up needing them removed because they come through at odd angles, get stuck under the gums or simply don’t fit in the jaw.

So, why on earth are they called wisdom teeth?

hey @grok ,who called this tooth "wisdom tooth" when it is objectively the stupidest? pic.twitter.com/UrrM5QBihO — ✰ (@shutupari_) June 4, 2026

Well, the answer is actually a little history lesson. The name dates all the way back to ancient Greece. The Greeks called them odontias sophias, which translates to “teeth of wisdom”.

They weren’t named because they’re particularly clever, though. They’re called wisdom teeth because they usually appear much later than your other teeth, often in your late teens or early twenties. Back then, people believed you were much wiser and more mature at that age than you were as a child, so these final molars became associated with wisdom and adulthood.

Various other cultures also linked that teeth with growing up and reaching adulthood. In traditional Chinese medicine, the arrival of wisdom teeth was seen as an important stage in life. It was a sign that someone was reaching adulthood and taking on more responsibility. Meanwhile, some Native American folklore linked wisdom teeth to personal growth and spiritual development.

Of course, nowadays, many people would argue they’re anything but wise. Scientists think our ancestors may have needed these extra molars to chew tougher foods. However, as human diets changed over time and became much softer, wisdom teeth became less useful. At the same time, human jaws gradually became smaller, which is why so many people no longer have enough room for them. That’s also why they so often cause pain, swelling and other dental problems today.

So, those teeth weren’t named that because they’re smart. They were named that because they usually show up when you’re supposed to be. Every day is a school day!

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