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I thought Tube trains were designed badly until I found out why the seats are at the sides

I genuinely had no idea

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
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Another brainrot post has gone viral on Twitter this week, asking why Tube trains don’t have seats in the middle instead of along the sides, and the answer makes so much sense.

The post shows two different train layouts. One is the standard setup we’re all used to, with seats running along the walls and a big standing area in the middle. The other puts rows of seats down the centre of the carriage, leaving standing room around the edges near the doors.

“Hey @grok why can’t Tube trains be built like this?” the viral post asked.

And now people are wondering whether train designers have been doing it wrong all along.

So, why don’t they put the seats in the middle?

Well, it turns out there’s a very good reason. As Grok explained,  “Side benches maximise central standing space for rush-hour crowds, which is most important in dense cities where trips are short. Central seating would shrink that aisle and complicate movement and evacuation.”

Basically, Tube trains are designed to move as many people as possible. In busy cities, loads of passengers are constantly getting on and off at different stations, especially during rush hour. That’s why train operators want as much open space as possible in the middle of the carriage.

Putting seats in the centre would actually reduce that space and make it harder for people to move around. Instead of one large standing area, you’d end up splitting passengers around rows of seats. This could slow down boarding, make getting to the doors more awkward and create bottlenecks when the train is packed.

Then there’s safety. Grok also pointed out that there are “other constraints: Door and window placement for platforms and safety, wheelchair and stroller space, acceleration forces on seats, maintenance costs, and strict certification”.

In other words, the entire layout has to work for accessibility, emergencies and the way trains move when they’re accelerating, braking and going around corners.

That said, the idea isn’t completely impossible. “Fold-up seats exist in some systems, such as parts of Tokyo, for exactly this peak and off-peak flexibility,” Grok added.

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Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
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