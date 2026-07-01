As Kylie Jenner makes creepy Meta glasses stylish, here’s how they’re actually legal

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Meta glasses have been around for five years now, but they’ve suddenly become way more vibey after Kylie Jenner brought out her own pair this week, and everyone’s asking how on earth they’re legal.

When Meta’s AI glasses, which are a collaboration with Ray-Ban, originally launched in 2021, they weren’t that popular because they only came in one ugly style. But over time, they’ve been releasing more fashionable pairs, so they’re appealing to more and more people as the latest must-have gadget.

This week, Kylie Jenner brought out her own pair called the Starfire Kylie Edition, which come in black and tortoiseshell and look like you’re rocking a pair of Miu Mius or Pradas. They’re actually nice, and now everyone suddenly wants a pair of glasses that let you take pictures, film video and listen to music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meta Glasses (@metaglasses)

But it’s raised serious concerns about privacy. The idea of someone being able to film you using their glasses when you have no idea you’re on video is, quite frankly, terrifying. At least with a smartphone, you can see the person holding up their phone. But with glasses, you have no idea.

So, how on earth are they legal? Well, it’s scary, but filming people in public is actually totally legal in both the UK and US, two of Meta’s biggest markets. As explained by West Yorkshire Police, it is not illegal to take photos or video footage in public places “unless it is for criminal or terrorist purposes”.

You don’t need to ask for permission when filming people in public spaces because there is generally no reasonable expectation of privacy. It’s only illegal to film people without consent in private places, like inside their home or garden, as this likely breaches privacy laws. Rules are the same in the US, so filming in the street or in a public park with Meta glasses is fine.

Anyone know the laws or guidelines around those creepy Meta glasses?

Like am I allowed to be filmed without my permission? Especially inside shops/bars/restaurants ? Surely they are private spaces so the whole 'i can film in public its legal' is bullshit? — SweetIrishGhirl (@Newrygal1) June 30, 2026

To comply with privacy laws, Meta put an LED light on the front of all their glasses, which lights up when the camera is filming. This is supposedly the equivalent of someone pointing a camera in your face, but there are concerns that the light isn’t visible in certain conditions, like bright sunlight.

Ultimately, the legalities of Meta glasses come down to the wearer, not Meta themselves. The product is totally legal, and it’s the wearer’s responsibility to ensure they are abiding by the laws of their country. In some places, like the United Arab Emirates and South Korea, it is a criminal offence to photograph or film people without their consent.

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Featured image credit: Meta