Durham alumnus behind Wallace and Gromit knighted in King’s Birthday Honours

Sir David is one of 24 Durham alumni, honorary graduates and friends recognised

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Durham University has announced that 24 alumni, honorary graduates and friends of the University have been recognised in the latest King’s Birthday Honours List.

Each year, the King’s Birthday Honours recognise individuals across the UK and the Commonwealth for outstanding contributions to fields including the arts, science, charity, public service and sport.

This year, 1,157 people received honours, including 24 members of the Durham University community.

Their achievements span public service, education, global health, economic development, sustainability, community work and the creative industries. The honours awarded include MBEs, OBEs, CBEs, DBEs, BEMs, a knighthood and the King’s Police Medal.

Knighted: Durham alumnus and co-founder of Wallace and Gromit

Durham alumnus Sir David Sproxton CBE, co-founder and trustee of the animation studio behind Wallace & Gromit, has been knighted in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Sir David, who graduated from Collingwood College in 1976 with a BA in Geography, received the honour for services to the animation industry. In addition, he was also recognized for his contributions to the creative industries and charity.

In 2008, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters degree by Durham University. After graduating, he and fellow animator Sir Peter Lord CBE created the character Morph for the British television programme Take Hart.

The pair went on to found Aardman Animations, the award-winning studio behind Wallace & Gromit. The studio also created Shaun the Sheep and Chicken Run.

Speaking after receiving his honorary degree, Sir David said: “Durham was my first choice and I remember signing up to Collingwood College because it was new and co-educational.

“I always knew it was unlikely I would use my Geography degree directly in what I did, as I had my eyes firmly fixed on the film and TV business, but there’s no doubt that what I learnt has stayed with me.”

Alumni and friends of Durham

Sir David is one of 24 Durham alumni, honorary degree recipients and friends of the University to be recognised in this year’s Honours List.

In a statement on its website, Durham University said: “We’re inspired by all members of the Durham University community who have been recognised for their outstanding achievements. Congratulations to everyone who has been honoured alongside David Sproxton.”

The University added that these achievements demonstrate the impact of its community across the UK and beyond, with honourees making significant contributions to creative, economic and scientific fields over several decades.

From A-Z: The names behind the Honours List

David Bowles (Geography, College of St Hild & St Bede, 1977–1980) – OBE for services to Animal Welfare Amanda Melanie Brooks (née Kendall) (Economics and Politics, Hatfield College, 1989–1992) – CB for services to Economic Growth and International Trade The Reverend Elizabeth Amy Carnelley (Theology, St Aidan’s College, 1982–1985) – OBE for services to Community Cohesion Sarah Jane Castle (Sociology, St Mary’s College, 1985–1988) – OBE Elizabeth Anne Clark (Law, College of St Hild & St Bede, 1980–1983) – MBE for services to Law and Order Neil Crompton KCMG (Geography, University College, 1983–1988) – KCMG for services to British Foreign Policy Commodore David Filtness (Geology, Collingwood College, 1996–1999) – CBE The Reverend Christopher Charles Henley (Theology and Ministry, 2016) – BEM for services to the South Western Railway Network Dr Neville Hollingworth (Geology, Graduate Society, 1983–1987) – BEM for services to Public Engagement and Accessibility in Geology and Palaeontology Yasmin Akhtar Khan (Education, University College, Stockton, 2000–2001; Doctor of Civil Law, 2026) – CBE for services to Ending Domestic Abuse and Violence Against Women Shelagh Jane Legrave CBE (Combined Arts, St John’s College, 1977–1980) – DBE for services to Education Jonathan David Lutwyche (Mathematics, Hatfield College, 1986–1989) – OBE for services to Sustainable Chemicals Management, Economic Growth, International Trade, and Advancing Opportunities for Women and Young People Ashley John Machin (Business Administration, 1990–1993) – CBE for Public Service John Philip Birkett Marshall (Law, St Chad’s College, 1985–1988) – OBE for services to the Local Economy in the North East Winston Russel Michael (Business Administration, 1991–1992) – MBE for services to Inclusivity and Sport in Kent Claire Oxlade (Modern History, St Mary’s College, 2016–2017) – MBE for services to Global Health Allison Kathryn Louise Potter (Education, 1994–1998) – MBE for services to the community in Middlesbrough Alisoun Ruth Probert (Deaf Studies, 2007–2009) – MBE for services to the Deaf Community Major Alexander John Piers Shirreff (Classics, College of St Hild & St Bede, 2008–2011) – MBE Sally Margaret Simpson (Education, Neville’s Cross College, 1966–1969) – BEM for services to the community in Bowthorpe, Norfolk Anna Kim Taylor (Geography and Anthropology, St John’s College, 1990–1993) – DBE for services to Reforming the Food System Laurence James Taylor (Natural Sciences, Hatfield College, 1991–1994) – King’s Police Medal Sally Jennifer Joan Tennant (Politics, St Mary’s College, 1974-1977) – Member of the Royal Victorian Order Mark Keverne Courthope Wills (Geography, St Cuthbert’s Society, 1977–1980) – MBE for services to Armed Forces Veterans

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Featured image via Canva