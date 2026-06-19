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Durham University top 100 in QS World Rankings 2027

Here’s where Durham placed…

May Thomson | News
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New university rankings place Durham University in the top 100 universities worldwide.

The QS World Rankings 2027 have been released and Durham University has placed in the top 100 universities globally.

Situated between Universidad de Buenos Aires and Universität Heidelberg, Durham University has been ranked 85 internationally.

Durham has been given an overall score of 71.7, with an academic reputation score of 75.5 and a citations per faculty score of 50.9.

Durham University was ranked 94th for 2026, so has risen in the rankings by nine places.

The list highlights Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as the world’s best university, with a score of 100.

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May Thomson | News
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