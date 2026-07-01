Get to know the men who peed on Bonnie Blue at her golden baby shower, and their graphic content

And each more jarring than the last

31 minutes ago

Bonnie Blue recently undertook the morally questionable, nay, morally bankrupt task of getting 112 men to pee on her during her baby shower.

It was about as hideous as you can imagine, with the men attending the event playing baby shower games between filming content. Shocker, the stunt was widely condemned – not that Bonnie really cared.

“I’m a feminist, and I’m all about my body, my choice,” she said. “So, my choice today is to let strangers urinate all over my pregnant body.”

Though Bonnie should be rightly slammed for the event, barely anyone ever talks about the men who drive out in hordes to take part.

She’s already on to the next event, so it’s now or never: Here are the other OnlyFans models who took part in the baby shower.

Owain Laing was one of the men at Bonnie Blue’s baby shower

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Owain Martyn Laing (@owainlaing)

The vast majority of Bonnie Blue’s baby shower guests were civilians clad in balaclavas, but she did have a few OnlyFans creators to give the stunt some weight. All of them were graduates of Andy Lee’s p*rnstar university.

First up is Owain Laing, a Welsh performer who enjoys travel and biking when he’s not making spicy content. Owain has just over 8k followers on Instagram and 25k on his spicy Insta aptly named Onlyowain.

Owain is a proud bisexual man, writing in his OF bio: “King of growers. 6’3 Bisexual Bear. Real Amateur. No Filters. I tease on the wall. I get filthy in private. JOI • Cosplay • An*l • BG/GG. Customs available — prove you deserve one.”

He’s also got a couples OnlyFans page with his girlfriend, Meg, also known as Your Fav C*m Sl*t.

Tommy Lee said Bonnie is ‘easy to work with’

Speaking to The Tab after the event, Tommy said: “She’s [Bonnie] so easy to work with, she’s so easy to get along with, and we do have a good laugh. And she makes me a lot of money as well. I would always be keen to work with her.”

Boasting 37k followers on Instagram, Tommy is nominated for the best newcomer award at the SNAP Awards. Tommy is also a graduate of Andy Lee’s programme, but seems to mostly do straight-ish content with what I assume is a predominantly gay audience.

John North

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John North (@johnnorthx)

Hailing from Newcastle upon Tyne, John North *appears* to be a gay performer who is open to straight for pay content. Most of his videos are either solo or with another man, and financial domination seems to be his niche.

“Tattooed muscle scally lad from the North East. COME GET YOUR FILL!!!!!! Findom/Sir,” his OF bio reads.

John only recently joined Andy Lee’s gaggle of filthy blokes, debuting on Instagram in May. Quite the introductory experience, I must say.

The Irish Bull

@theirishbull She is so fit in this video @Angelina Jolie official page☑️ ♬ original sound – Theirish_bull

The Irish Bull is, you guessed it, an OnlyFans model from Ireland. He’s also a straight performer, but he does do duo content with other guys. According to his Instagram comments, he’s known for being pretty well equipped downstairs.

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Featured image credit: TikTok/Instagram