Sean reveals if he’s going back to his job as a primary school teacher after Love Island

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When Sean first arrived in the Love Island villa, everyone was shocked to find out he was a primary school teacher, and he’s now revealed whether he’s going back to the job after getting dumped.

The 25-year-old from Galway, Ireland, quit his teaching job to find love in the villa, and everyone expected that he wouldn’t be allowed back after going on a national dating show.

But in a new interview with The Sun, Sean has revealed he will be going back, and he’s already had permission from the principal to return. He said he’s going to take a year out to do some travelling, then he’ll be back in the classroom.

“My principal, she’s so funny. She’s lovely. She watches the show every year and she was like, ‘I have no issue with you going on, there’s a job here for when you come back’. Because she knows what I’m like and everything,” Sean said.

“But I’m taking a year out this year just to go travelling and stuff or whatever. But definitely down the line, I will definitely go back to teaching because I said to Lola, I missed the kids so much. Their graduation, confirmation. I was missing it all. I was like, ‘I really wish I was there for it’.”

He explained that before he went in the villa, he told himself he wanted to come across as “respectful towards women” and show off that he has “a bit of craic,” and he feels like that’s exactly what he did.

Lola also said he needs to go back because he’s “such a good teacher” and whenever he told her stories about his job, she thought he was the “sweetest person ever”. She won’t be going back to her career as a detective because she quit the police before she even got confirmed for Love Island.

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Featured image credit: ITV