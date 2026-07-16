All the Love Island 2026 cast members who spent an absolute fortune on surgery before the show

One spent £14k, and another spent nearly a grand just on hair extensions

2 hours ago

Plenty of the Love Island 2026 cast members had cosmetic surgery, or at the very least some slight work done, to look their best in the villa this year. I’m sure not many of us are that surprised.

They look incredible. Day in, day out. And it would seem that this level of perfection has come at quite a cost. So, don’t be watching them every day and comparing yourself, as the Islanders put a lot of money into how they look on the show.

Here’s a rundown of all the Love Island 2026 cast members who had surgery or cosmetic work ahead of the villa.

Charleen Murphy

@charleenmurphyy this is the work I get done to my face (I get lips done also💋) ♬ Walking Around – Instrumental Version – Eldar Kedem

Charleen looks to have had the most surgery and work out of the Love Island 2026 cast members, having spent a whopping £14k before her brief appearance.

Charleen has had a boob job, nose job, fillers, fat dissolving injections, Botox and various other tweakments, including HIFU skin firming laser procedures on her chin and jawline. These have given her the look we saw in the villa.

Charleen has previously explained she’s been getting Botox for years – in her forehead, her frown lines, smile lines and nose. She also admitted she got a bit carried away with lip filler, to the point where her lips looked “like balloons”, so she had it all dissolved and started filling them again from scratch. Before and after pictures have shown her huge transformation – she looks loads different!

Ellie Chadwick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｅｌｌｉｅ Ｃｈａｄｗｉｃｋ (@ellechadwickk)

Ellie has had some fillers, and it’s believed she’s had a boob job in the past. During a chat on Unseen Bits, she told Aidan her mum had nicknamed her boobs Phil and Grant Mitchell – yes as in the EastEnders characters. She then said that her mum had posted a “happy one year Phil and Grant” Instagram post, to celebrate the anniversary of Ellie getting them done.

Aidan Murphy

Aidan also had some work done before the villa, sharing in a video the before and after of getting his teeth done. LuxeWhite Studio in Kent posted the clip, and said the whitening he had done was just £45. Bargain! I wonder if he asked the person who did this for a cheeky kiss afterwards?

Kavan Murphy

Like brother, like…. brother! The exact same place posted the exact same video with Kavan, too. Does this mean they both knew they were each going in the villa?

Jasmine Müller

I really thought Jasmine’s beautiful hair was all natural, but it turns out it isn’t. She had premium feather extensions added to her hair, at a swanky London hairdressers before the villa. I don’t mean to alarm anyone, but according to the website, these cost £850. I’m weeping.

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