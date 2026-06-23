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The wages the Love Island 2026 cast earned in jobs before the show reveal who needs fame boost

Jasmine carries in so many ways

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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It would seem the Love Island 2026 cast members had some pretty steady careers before the villa, with decent wages that they gave up in their quest for love (or fame).

Experts at price comparison site idealo.co.uk have researched the salaries of each of the season 13 Love Island cast, to reveal who could be leaving the villa with the biggest financial transformations. There are so many different careers all under that roof, and they all have different earning potential. Here’s what they found.

12. Mica Harris – Student, £20k

Love Island 2026 cast wages in jobs

via ITV

Let’s start with the most humble of the Islanders, Mica is currently a student so most definitely won’t have the most money coming in. But, maybe this is the best time to be an Islander? Kicking off her career after uni with this boost? Ideal!

11. Aidan Murphy – Property broker, £28k

via ITV

Aidan has already begun building a career in property, in which it’s been estimated he could be earning around £28k.

10. Ellie Chadwick – Real estate videographer, £31k

Love Island 2026 cast wages in jobs

via ITV

Ellie already works in the creative industry as a real estate videographer, but her estimated salary places her among those with greater scope for success from the Love Island effect. She’s estimated to be earning around £31k currently.

9. Sean Fitzgerald – Primary school teacher, £32k

via ITV

Sean is from Galway, where he works as a primary school teacher. Ahead of the show he would share insight into his daily life at work on TikTok. But, will he be going back after Love Island?

8. Angelista Gunda – Nurse, £34k

via ITV

Nurse Angelista sits near the middle of the ranking, with potential earnings of £34k. This puts her among the Islanders who could significantly boost their bank accounts following a summer in the villa.

7. Sam Workman – Electrician, £34k

Love Island 2026 cast wages in jobs

via ITV

Sam entered the villa with a practical electrical career to fall back on, as skilled trades remain in high demand across the UK. While his estimated take-home of £34k means he has plenty to gain from the Love Island effect, he can take comfort in knowing he’ll have a stable profession to return to now he’s been dumped.

6. Lola Deal – Detective, £39k

via ITV

Everyone’s ears perked up when Lola revealed she’s a detective. Ahead of the show, Lola was working for the police force in Kent, where she is from. Just prior to Love Island 2026, she left her job.

5. Samraj Toor – Model, £40k

via ITV

Up next is model Samraj, with an estimated wage of £40k. He is already familiar with working in front of the camera, which makes Love Island a natural next step for elevating his profile.

4. Robyn Langton – Quantity surveyor, £43k

Love Island 2026 cast wages in jobs

via ITV

Robyn entered the villa bringing in an estimated salary of £43k as a quantity surveyor. Her career suggests she already has a solid professional path outside the show, so while the exposure could lead to brand deals and sponsorships, Robyn appears well placed whether she leaves with romance, new opportunities, or both.

3. Ope Sowande – West End performer, £44k

via ITV

Ope worked in the West End before Love Island, with an estimated salary of £44k. He’s got a strong career already!

2. Jasmine Muller – Fashion business owner, £46k

via ITV

Jasmine was already an influencer before Love Island, as well as owning a fashion business. She’s built for this life.

1. Lorenzo Alessi – Business owner, £50k

Love Island 2026 cast wages in jobs

via ITV

Lorenzo owned a brand before Love Island as well, with an estimated salary of £50k. He’s the highest earner this year!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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