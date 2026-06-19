‘Flirty, fun’: Inside the party-filled shot girl life of new northern Love Island babe Tina

2 hours ago

The Love Island 2026 villa has just welcomed not one, not even two, but FOUR new bombshells – and one is Tina. She’s ready to ruffle feathers, turn heads, and switch up the volume in the villa.

So, as she becomes the next Islander to watch, here are all the details you need to know about her life outside the show. Spoiler alert: You might be quite jealous by the end!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tina__rad__

Tina is 25, and from Newcastle

New Islander Tina is 25, and she’s from Newcastle. Ahead of going into the villa, she said: “I want someone flirty, funny, and kind-hearted. I’d like someone quite loud as well. I love a weird boy, someone who’s a bit different.”

The one thing she hates in a person, is anyone who is nasty. When asked what type of person she would hate to run into in the villa, Tina said: “A nasty one. Someone who makes b*tchy comments, puts people down, and is horrible for no reason. That’s really the only type of person that would bother me.”

She added: “I’m here to find love. I’m really excited about that. I’m not really a drama girl, so I’m not going in there to cause drama or make a massive deal out of things. But if someone is disrespectful or nasty, I’m not just going to sit there and accept it. I’ll have a proper conversation with them because stuff like that really irritates me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tina__rad__

She’s a shot girl

When she’s not stirring up the Love Island villa, Tina is a shot girl. Her Instagram shows her working as a shot girl at festivals, and also shows her working as a ring girl.

However, according to her LinkedIn, she’s also an account manager. Her profile doesn’t look like it’s been updated very much, though.

‘They need to be a bit weird because I’m a bit weird too’

Tina said her “love life has been awful” and she needs to find a partner who matches her weirdness. “I stick my tongue out all the time and I don’t know why, it’s so weird. I do it when I’m nervous as well as when I’m flirting,” she explained.

Speaking of her villa strategy, she added: “I’m going to speak to all of the boys. There are a couple I’ve got my eye on, but personality is a huge thing for me. I need to bounce off someone, vibe with them, and they need to be a bit weird because I’m a bit weird too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tina__rad__

She already knows Love Island 2026 bombshell, Tommy

When Tina arrived on Love Island 2026, it was established that she already knew bombshell Tommy. It’s clear some DMs have been sent between them, after they met on the Newcastle night life scene. It all happens there!

According to her Instagram, Tina also appears to know Love Island 2024 star Wil Anderson and Geordie Shore’s Marty Mckenna.

Tina’s Instagram is full of great vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tina__rad__

As you could probably expect from a northern party girl, Tina’s Instagram is a wild ride. It looks as though she’s always on a night out, or party holiday.

She’s recently been to Thailand, Australia, Amsterdam and Ibiza. When she’s not jetting off around the world, she’s sipping drinks with friends. I’m jealous!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.