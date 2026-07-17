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The ‘creative’ things Bonnie Blue did with 154 men’s ‘fluid’ at her latest baby-themed stunt

Is anyone offering lobotomies this weekend?

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Speaking exclusively to The Tab, Bonnie Blue dished on her latest x-rated stunt, and the filthy, filthy things she did with the “fluid”. You know what I’m referring to.

The event, which was hosted in honour of America’s birthday on July 4, saw hundreds of men flock to London for Bonnie Blue’s bonanza. In fact, there were so many that some were turned away.

Though the emphasis was put on the bump in the marketing, the event itself didn’t seem to be as geared around her pregnancy as Bonnie’s earlier golden baby shower.

But that isn’t to say she didn’t have fun – just wait until you hear about the fluids.

Bonnie Blue took part in the fluid cleanup

Credit: Bonnie Blue

Credit: Bonnie Blue

On TikTok and Instagram, where the content policies are stricter, Bonnie Blue often refers to baby gravy as fluid. Somehow, it’s worse than simply saying those three little letters.

It’s become a big part of her marketing, so I asked her about it.

“Yeah, so we always get really creative with the fluids,” she confessed. “We never like them to go to waste.”

Because there were a lot of groups throughout the day, Bonnie and her team ultimately did “a lot of things” with the gathered fluid.

“Each time, we tried to do something a bit different,” she added.

There was a designated c*m collector, but not every guy who took part was comfortable with a guy cleaning up the fluids afterwards. Everyone has their own “niche” or fetish, Bonnie said, so she took time to ensure all liquid needs were met – take away from that what you will. She even grabbed a wipe to clean up the fluids herself.

@vibenest_uk4

Bonnie Blue really said she’s having a rich baby 🤣

♬ original sound – VibeNest_uk

Another thing Bonnie did was collect the fluids with a plastic syringe, like the ones you’d use for liquid Calpol or Nurofen as a kid. What happened to those syringes after is best left in the dark.

Elsewhere, she confessed to using the fluids for skincare, which she hoped would help address the pregnancy stretch mark issue.

“It was nice to be creative,” she told The Tab.

So yeah, Bonnie Blue is basically a recycling icon. Eat your heart out, Greta Thunberg.

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Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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