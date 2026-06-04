The Tab

Breaking: George has QUIT Love Island 2026 after just one day

His fellow Islanders have been left shook

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

George Knight has quit the Love Island 2026 villa, it’s been reported. The bombshell only entered the show one day ago, and after having the tough decision of choosing two Islanders to dump, he has walked himself.

According to The Sun, 28-year-old footballer George will still feature in the episode tonight, but he has already left the villa and his exit will not be shown.

It’s been reported he left for “private reasons” and his fellow Islanders were left in pure shock at his decision. A Love Island spokesman confirmed: “For private reasons, George has left the Love Island villa.”

A source told The Sun: “Duty of care for the Islanders is paramount so at this stage any further comment will come from George. Bosses and viewers alike had been loving his contribution.”

George on Love Island 2026

via ITV

George was the first bombshell on the show this year, entering alongside Yasmin. When they arrived, the pair were told by Maya Jama that they had a secret mission – in 24 hours time they would have to dump a boy and a girl, for whatever reason they wanted.

They sent Ellie and Samraj home, but it wasn’t what it seemed. As they were driven away, we saw the pair get a text telling them it’s “not over yet”. In tonight’s episode, we’ll see exactly what was meant by that.

In tonight’s show, following Ellie and Samraj’s dramatic departure, the Islanders are left reeling from George and Yasmin’s shocking decision. Yasmin and Aidan catch up in the Snug to discuss Yasmin’s decision to dump Ellie.

“I’m sorry it’s put you in a sh*t situation,” she tells him. “I’m just shocked, that’s all. I didn’t expect it,” he replies. Comforting her, Aidan pulls Yasmin in for a hug.

Surprised and seeking clarity on the decision to dump Samraj, Robyn pulls George for a chat by the fire pit. “What did you make your decision off? Basically competition?” Robyn asks. Asking what it was based on, George replies: “Personal gain, don’t take it personally.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

The Love Island 2026 cast members and their uncanny celebrity lookalikes

Former Love Island producer

‘Love Island has failed’: A former producer has slated the show and its catastrophic downfall

From oldest to youngest: The ages of the Love Island 2026 cast members

Latest

Former student arrested after man shot with crossbow on university campus

Jessica Owen

A ‘seriously injured’ man in his 50s has been taken to hospital

‘I was so hurt’: OnlyFans model reveals how her leaked s*x tape changed her life

Hayley Soen

‘I was so scared because I was super young’

Sly Diggler

Escort from Diddy’s s*x tape with 50 Cent’s baby mother comes forward with x-rated revelations

Kieran Galpin

He alleged the size of Diddy’s diddy

Breaking: George has QUIT Love Island 2026 after just one day

Hayley Soen

His fellow Islanders have been left shook

They’re still going strong a year on, so here’s an update on Love Island’s Megan and Conor

Ellissa Bain

They’re so vibey

The Love Island 2026 cast members and their uncanny celebrity lookalikes

Hayley Soen

I now can’t unsee any of these

Two arrested after protesters clash with police near Henry Nowak stabbing site

Violet Kennerk

The protest took place in Southampton on Tuesday evening

Dead rat Euphoria finale hidden meaning

The dead rat in Euphoria has a brutal hidden meaning that only makes sense now after the finale

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t believe I missed it

Ethan Miller

Remember gay YouTubers Ethan and Mark? Their story ended tragically, and kinda filthy

Kieran Galpin

Okay, childhood ruined

What’s inside the new McDonald’s World Cup meals, with different cups and toys to collect

Ellissa Bain

They’re available now

Man arrested following crash outside King’s College London’s Stamford Street accommodation

Isabella Zbucki

It resulted in a vehicle being upturned

It’s finally time: Voting has opened for the first round of Lancaster’s BNOC 2026

Erin Malik

Your top 15 candidates have been selected from over 1,300 votes

Here’s why so many St Andrews students are against the idea of a campus Wetherspoons

Cyrus Tahbaz

The new Spoons is set to open in September

EGB 2026: The good, the bad, and the ugly

Lara van Soest

Enchanting or disappointing? Here’s the truth

50 Cent response ex Daphne Joy leaked s*x tape Diddy

50 Cent doubles down on his nasty comments about ex Daphne Joy’s leaked s*x tape with Diddy

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She could be out back with a dog for all I care’

KSI dragged for ‘disloyalty’ and ‘ego’ as he says he wants to be ‘better than the Sidemen’

Ellissa Bain

‘So KSI left his day ones for views’

So, Mackenzie Shirilla has now fully ‘confessed’ she *did* crash the car on purpose

Hayley Soen

Wait, what?!

Olivia Rodrigo reveals what it’s really like to party with Charli XCX after they go to rave

Ellissa Bain

Can I have an invite next time?

Drake Von

Gay p*rnstar Drake Von arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation

Kieran Galpin

He’s been charged with two felonies

Former Love Island producer

‘Love Island has failed’: A former producer has slated the show and its catastrophic downfall

Hayley Soen

Wow this is telling