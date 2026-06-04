Breaking: George has QUIT Love Island 2026 after just one day

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George Knight has quit the Love Island 2026 villa, it’s been reported. The bombshell only entered the show one day ago, and after having the tough decision of choosing two Islanders to dump, he has walked himself.

According to The Sun, 28-year-old footballer George will still feature in the episode tonight, but he has already left the villa and his exit will not be shown.

It’s been reported he left for “private reasons” and his fellow Islanders were left in pure shock at his decision. A Love Island spokesman confirmed: “For private reasons, George has left the Love Island villa.”

A source told The Sun: “Duty of care for the Islanders is paramount so at this stage any further comment will come from George. Bosses and viewers alike had been loving his contribution.”

George was the first bombshell on the show this year, entering alongside Yasmin. When they arrived, the pair were told by Maya Jama that they had a secret mission – in 24 hours time they would have to dump a boy and a girl, for whatever reason they wanted.

They sent Ellie and Samraj home, but it wasn’t what it seemed. As they were driven away, we saw the pair get a text telling them it’s “not over yet”. In tonight’s episode, we’ll see exactly what was meant by that.

In tonight’s show, following Ellie and Samraj’s dramatic departure, the Islanders are left reeling from George and Yasmin’s shocking decision. Yasmin and Aidan catch up in the Snug to discuss Yasmin’s decision to dump Ellie.

“I’m sorry it’s put you in a sh*t situation,” she tells him. “I’m just shocked, that’s all. I didn’t expect it,” he replies. Comforting her, Aidan pulls Yasmin in for a hug.

Surprised and seeking clarity on the decision to dump Samraj, Robyn pulls George for a chat by the fire pit. “What did you make your decision off? Basically competition?” Robyn asks. Asking what it was based on, George replies: “Personal gain, don’t take it personally.”

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