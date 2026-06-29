‘She tapped out’: All the NSFW videos from Lily Phillips’ OnlyFans collab with Girthmasterr

4 hours ago

Despite dominating 100 men and regularly getting down and dirty with some of p*rn’s biggest names, Lily Phillips “tapped out” during her collab with Girthmasterr.

After years of dead-end jobs, a guy called Ben rebranded himself as Girthmasterr on platforms like Tumblr and Reddit. In 2026, he’s now exceedingly popular in adult entertainment, boasting a majority female viewership and banking MILLIONS.

He’s collabed with some of the major OnlyFans celebs as a result, with Lily Phillips now joining the likes of Ari Kytsya and Yasmina Khan in Girthmasterr’s not-so-little black book.

Lily and Girthmasterr’s collab is now on the relevant spicy platforms, but here’s everything they’ve posted on the more SFW sites.

Girthmasterr was dreaming of a Lily Phillips collab

In a video recorded shortly before the action took place, Girthmasterr confessed that he’d always wanted to collab with Lily Phillips. Their schedules simply never lined up, but they were finally able to make it happen after three years of trying.

“She’s super impressive in my industry because she’s so successful with her marketing,” he said. “She’s a super capable business person and knows what she’s doing.”

At this point, Lily entered the shot with a beaming smile on her face. She admitted to being both scared and excited about the prospect of tackling Girthmasterr.

He forgot to film a follow-up to the initial video, but confirmed at the end: “We had fun, and she actually tapped out, which is surprising.”

He showed her the wine bottle photo

Girthmasterr is no stranger to going viral, and in particular, there was one photo that drew a lot of attention. It was his manhood alongside a wine bottle, but I’ll let you come to a conclusion about that.

Showing Lily the picture, she gasped: “What the f*ck. I don’t know why I’ve agreed to this. Guys. You gotta talk me through it.”

Lily was very disappointed with herself

Filming a TikTok after the collab, Lily said she was disappointed in herself for tapping out.

“I did what 100 men couldn’t,” he said.

Yes, the size difference is very noticeable

As a 6’6 giant, a lot of Girthmasterr’s Instagram content hinges on the shocking size difference. He did one of those videos with Lily, showcasing just how massive his hands are.

A classic before and after

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Phillips (@lilyphillip_s)

It simply wouldn’t be a Lily Phillips event without a nasty before-and-after shot.

Oh, and another

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Phillips (@lilyphillip_s)

There are only so many times you can see Lily Phillips post-Girthmasterr.

And another

View this post on Instagram A post shared by blondechallengegirl (@blondechallengegirl)

God, she really ran out of video content ideas for this collab.

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Featured image credit: TikTok