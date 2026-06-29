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‘She tapped out’: All the NSFW videos from Lily Phillips’ OnlyFans collab with Girthmasterr

‘I did what 100 men couldn’t’

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Despite dominating 100 men and regularly getting down and dirty with some of p*rn’s biggest names, Lily Phillips “tapped out” during her collab with Girthmasterr.

After years of dead-end jobs, a guy called Ben rebranded himself as Girthmasterr on platforms like Tumblr and Reddit. In 2026, he’s now exceedingly popular in adult entertainment, boasting a majority female viewership and banking MILLIONS.

He’s collabed with some of the major OnlyFans celebs as a result, with Lily Phillips now joining the likes of Ari Kytsya and Yasmina Khan in Girthmasterr’s not-so-little black book.

Lily and Girthmasterr’s collab is now on the relevant spicy platforms, but here’s everything they’ve posted on the more SFW sites.

Girthmasterr was dreaming of a Lily Phillips collab

@girthmasterr1

Thank you for your service 🫡 @Lily Phillips #girthtok

♬ original sound – girthmasterr

In a video recorded shortly before the action took place, Girthmasterr confessed that he’d always wanted to collab with Lily Phillips. Their schedules simply never lined up, but they were finally able to make it happen after three years of trying.

“She’s super impressive in my industry because she’s so successful with her marketing,” he said. “She’s a super capable business person and knows what she’s doing.”

At this point, Lily entered the shot with a beaming smile on her face. She admitted to being both scared and excited about the prospect of tackling Girthmasterr.

He forgot to film a follow-up to the initial video, but confirmed at the end: “We had fun, and she actually tapped out, which is surprising.”

He showed her the wine bottle photo

@girthmasterr1

Replying to @FeralGingerSnappy the element of surprise @Lily Phillips #girthtok

♬ original sound – girthmasterr

Girthmasterr is no stranger to going viral, and in particular, there was one photo that drew a lot of attention. It was his manhood alongside a wine bottle, but I’ll let you come to a conclusion about that.

Showing Lily the picture, she gasped: “What the f*ck. I don’t know why I’ve agreed to this. Guys. You gotta talk me through it.”

Lily was very disappointed with herself

@groupiegirl101

The Girthmaster effect worked on Lily 🤣🤣 #lilyphillips #girthmaster

♬ original sound – groupiegirl

Filming a TikTok after the collab, Lily said she was disappointed in herself for tapping out.

“I did what 100 men couldn’t,” he said.

Yes, the size difference is very noticeable

@groupiegirl101

The size difference is rough.. 🤣 #lilyphillips

♬ original sound – LoverboyMarcus96

As a 6’6 giant, a lot of Girthmasterr’s Instagram content hinges on the shocking size difference. He did one of those videos with Lily, showcasing just how massive his hands are.

A classic before and after

It simply wouldn’t be a Lily Phillips event without a nasty before-and-after shot.

Oh, and another

There are only so many times you can see Lily Phillips post-Girthmasterr.

And another

God, she really ran out of video content ideas for this collab.

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Featured image credit: TikTok

More on: Girthmasterr Lily Phillips OnlyFans Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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