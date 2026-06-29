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Every celeb we know is going to Taylor Swift’s wedding – and the friends who weren’t invited

I’m personally gutted for Maisie Peters

Isabella Zbucki | Entertainment
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Taylor Swift is set to marry her fiancé Travis Kelce in an intimate ceremony in New York this weekend. And, when I say intimate, I mean 1,000 guests invited to attend.

The loved-up couple are said to be hosting a lavish two-day affair packed with famous faces, but even with Taylor’s billionaire status and one of the most star-studded address books on the planet, not everyone seems to have secured an invite.

So, who made the coveted guest list, and which celebs are going to be left watching from the side-lines? Here’s everyone we know who’s in, and who’s very much out.

Selena Gomez – Invited

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A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Taylor and Selena have been pals for the past 18 years, meeting way back in 2008 when they were both dating members of the Jonas Brothers so it will come as no surprise that Selena has been invited to her wedding. According to The Sun, she will also be part of her bridal party and is reportedly planning a musical number for the wedding.

Gigi Hadid – Invited

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Another one of Taylor’s close pals, Gigi Hadid, is also expected to make an appearance on the couples big day. Like Selena, Gigi is also part of Taylor’s bridal party and honestly I can’t begin to imagine how stunning the wedding photos are going to be with those two by her side.

Zoë Kravitz – Invited

Although how they actually met remains a mystery, Zoë and Taylor have been friends since 2016, with her even quarantining with Taylor during the pandemic. Kind of rogue too, but she also helped write Lavender Haze on Taylor’s Midnights album. I think we all know what song Zoë will be requesting from the DJ.

However, despite speculation that Zoë didn’t get an invite because they were feuding, she will be attending the wedding this weekend but its likely to be without her fiancé, Harry Styles, as he’s currently performing his tour in London. I guess that saved them an awkward interaction!

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Patterson – Invited

Another pair from Taylor’s A-list close friends circle. Suki and Taylor have been friends since 2016 and she was also one of the opener’s for The Eras Tour in London.

Ed Sheeran – Invited

Ed and Tay have been friends for years and have collaborated on not one, not two, but five catchy songs together. She even brought him out as a surprise guest during her Eras Tour shows in London, so he definitely deserved a spot on that guest list.

Graham Norton and Greg James – Invited

Taylor has invited British national treasures Graham Norton and Greg James. The singer decided to invite them on their respective shows. How thoughtful!

Footballers – Invited

With Travis’ American football background, it makes sense that quite a few of his football friends will be making an appearance on the big day. San Francisco 48ers star Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin will be present, with her telling Page Six that they’ve “known Travis for a while now, and we’re just so happy that he’s found his person.”

Fellow Kansas City Chief’s player Patrick Mahomes also received a wedding invite.

Blake Lively – Not invited

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A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Unfortunately for some, Taylor and Travis were very selective with who to send invites to with just 100 people being invited to the official ceremony.

Despite her including the names of Blake’s children in two of her songs, Blake Lively was not invited to the wedding, following a legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

An insider told US Weekly: “Blake understands why she wouldn’t be invited and that it would be a media frenzy. She also understands that she and Taylor don’t have the same level of friendship they once had. She isn’t upset about not being invited, but of course, she would love to be there to support her and Travis.”

Miles and Keleigh Teller – Not invited

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Keleigh Teller, as well as her husband Miles, didn’t get invited, after reports circulated that she and Taylor had grown apart. Ouch.

Karlie Kloss – Not invited

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A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss)

Similarly, Karlie Kloss, who was part of Taylor’s initial friend group, also reportedly didn’t get an invite.

Maisie Peters – Not invited

Maisie Peters, who opened for The Eras Tour last summer, has explained she didn’t get an invite, saying: “I’ve not received a sourdough loaf or a wedding invite. It’s ok.”

Blake Lively and Keleigh Teller have been contacted for comment.

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Featured image via Instagram @maisiehpeters and @blakelively

More on: Blake Lively Celebrity Taylor Swift
Isabella Zbucki | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google

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