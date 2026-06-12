The Tab
Selena responds shading Taylor Swift Hailey Bieber

Selena responds as people think she was shading Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber over Knicks game

Wait, are they beefing?

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Loads of people thought Selena Gomez was throwing shade at Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber after the New York Knicks’ dramatic NBA Finals win over the San Antonio Spurs, but now she has responded.

Earlier this week, Selena, who has long been a Spurs fan, reacted after the Knicks pulled off a huge comeback to win Game 4 and move closer to the championship.

At the game, several celebrities were spotted supporting New York, including Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber. So when Selena started posting about the match on Instagram, social media quickly went into detective mode.

It all started when Selena commented “lol” under an Instagram post showing Taylor Swift celebrating the Knicks’ victory. While some people saw it as harmless banter between friends supporting different teams, others thought it could have been a subtle dig.

Then things got even more dramatic when Selena shared an Instagram Story saying, “Mad respect for the game!! Congrats to the peeps that represent! What a comeback. So funny how some are all the sudden fans though lol.”

As you can imagine, a lot of people immediately started speculating about who the “sudden fans” comment was aimed at. Some thought she was talking about Taylor Swift, while others believed it could have been directed at Hailey Bieber. Some thought Selena and Taylor were beefing. While others pointed to Hailey being married to Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber, and the long-running rumour about tension between them.

But now, Selena has responded to the rumours

via Instagram/Selena Gomez

After waking up to messages about the speculation, she took to Instagram Stories to clear things up once and for all. “I would never insult my friends, nor was it an insult,” Selena wrote.

She explained that her “lol” comment was simply a reaction to the post and wasn’t meant as shade towards Taylor.

Selena also addressed the comments about “sudden fans”. According to her, she had actually made a bet with friends on the game and was joking about losing. “I lost but was poking fun at my opponents, my friends,” she explained.

The singer and actress also pointed out that not everything in her life revolves around one particular friendship. “Believe it or not, I do have other friends in my life,” she wrote.

To make her feelings even clearer, Selena ended her response with a reminder that the whole situation had been blown out of proportion. “Also… It’s a basketball game,” she wrote.

I think people just need to chill a bit and not assume that everything Selena does is about Hailey Bieber or Taylor Swift.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Celebrity Hailey Bieber Selena Gomez Taylor Swift
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

wealthiest celebrity couples 2026

Ka-ching: A nosy look at the wealthiest celebrity couples of 2026 and how much they’re worth

Justin Bieber tattoo Hailey Selena similar

Justin Bieber debuts Hailey tattoo at Grammys and people can’t ignore the Selena similarities

Justin Bieber dragged cheating comments

Justin Bieber is getting dragged for wild ‘cheating’ comments that contradict his own lyrics

Latest
Love Island 2026 cast old TikTok videos

I found Love Island 2026 cast’s old TikToks, and some of the videos are painfully cringe

Suchismita Ghosh

They deserve to stay buried, respectfully

Cardiff University halts library renovation plans following student backlash

Andrea Inte

The renovations have been delayed to summer 2027 due to petitions and protests

Love Island

Why aren’t there gay people on Love Island? A host just addressed it, and we should be angry

Kieran Galpin

‘I’m dying for more queer representation on the show’

Ranked: 18 Scottish unis by Scottish student proportion – St Andrews lowest at 28.2 per cent

Georgia French

Edinburgh follows at 30.4 per cent, meaning Scotland’s two most internationally renowned universities have the smallest proportion of Scottish students of any institution in the country

Remember gay influencers Max and Andrés? Their marriage (and their dog’s life) ended tragically

Kieran Galpin

Their house also burned down

The one detail that could brutally sabotage Lola and Sean on Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

No I was really backing these two!

World Cup reporter leaves live broadcast to get a picture with Shakira and it’s so iconic

Ellissa Bain

Priorities!

Ranked: 24 Russell Group universities by fresher dropout rate – Queen Mary loses 5.8 per cent

Georgia French

At Queen Mary, 5.8 per cent of first year students do not continue their studies – the highest dropout rate of any Russell Group university, and nearly three times the rate at Cambridge

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by student-to-staff ratio – Queen’s Belfast has 14 per staff

Caitlyn Wright

Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester also rank in the bottom five, with ratios above 13

Selena responds shading Taylor Swift Hailey Bieber

Selena responds as people think she was shading Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber over Knicks game

Suchismita Ghosh

Wait, are they beefing?

Lancs Uni researcher releases report about life and death of baby in adoption home scandal

Charlotte Hutchinson

Dr. Michael Lambert of Lancaster Medical School has released evidence from St Monica’s maternity home

George and Robyn have both addressed if they’ll rekindle things after leaving Love Island

Hayley Soen

Do we have a new couple on our hands?

NBA reporter apologises after savagely dissing Taylor Swift live on air for being at game

Ellissa Bain

It was so uncalled for

Rivals

Where’s episode seven? Rivals writer explains rage-inducing reason we have to wait MONTHS

Kieran Galpin

‘It’s just a cover excuse’

Rhi and Jeff from MAFS Australia

‘I’m breaking my heart’: Rhi and Jeff both share sorrowful details about their split after MAFS

Hayley Soen

‘Everything turned out the way I didn’t want it to’

Ariana Grande brutally calls out White House for using her song in ‘inhumane’ TikTok video

Ellissa Bain

She branded it ‘barbaric nonsense’

New £22.5 million fund launched to support North East university spinouts

Ali Choudhary

The fund is supported by five universities, including Newcastle and Northumbria

Romance, scraps, and human waste: students remember the old metro trains

Bethan King

With the new trains coming, is it time for a remix of MC Bouncin’s Metro Mission?

love island 2025 couples together been up to

Only three couples are still together from Love Island 2025, so here’s what they’ve been up to

Suchismita Ghosh

They have had a busy year

Martin Bashir now Michael Jackson

Where is Martin Bashir now after the interview that changed Michael Jackson’s life forever?

Suchismita Ghosh

He lived in America for a while