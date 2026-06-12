Selena responds as people think she was shading Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber over Knicks game

3 hours ago

Loads of people thought Selena Gomez was throwing shade at Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber after the New York Knicks’ dramatic NBA Finals win over the San Antonio Spurs, but now she has responded.

Earlier this week, Selena, who has long been a Spurs fan, reacted after the Knicks pulled off a huge comeback to win Game 4 and move closer to the championship.

At the game, several celebrities were spotted supporting New York, including Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber. So when Selena started posting about the match on Instagram, social media quickly went into detective mode.

It all started when Selena commented “lol” under an Instagram post showing Taylor Swift celebrating the Knicks’ victory. While some people saw it as harmless banter between friends supporting different teams, others thought it could have been a subtle dig.

Then things got even more dramatic when Selena shared an Instagram Story saying, “Mad respect for the game!! Congrats to the peeps that represent! What a comeback. So funny how some are all the sudden fans though lol.”

As you can imagine, a lot of people immediately started speculating about who the “sudden fans” comment was aimed at. Some thought she was talking about Taylor Swift, while others believed it could have been directed at Hailey Bieber. Some thought Selena and Taylor were beefing. While others pointed to Hailey being married to Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber, and the long-running rumour about tension between them.

But now, Selena has responded to the rumours

After waking up to messages about the speculation, she took to Instagram Stories to clear things up once and for all. “I would never insult my friends, nor was it an insult,” Selena wrote.

She explained that her “lol” comment was simply a reaction to the post and wasn’t meant as shade towards Taylor.

Selena also addressed the comments about “sudden fans”. According to her, she had actually made a bet with friends on the game and was joking about losing. “I lost but was poking fun at my opponents, my friends,” she explained.

The singer and actress also pointed out that not everything in her life revolves around one particular friendship. “Believe it or not, I do have other friends in my life,” she wrote.

To make her feelings even clearer, Selena ended her response with a reminder that the whole situation had been blown out of proportion. “Also… It’s a basketball game,” she wrote.

I think people just need to chill a bit and not assume that everything Selena does is about Hailey Bieber or Taylor Swift.