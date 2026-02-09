The Tab

From shortest to tallest, here are the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast ranked by their heights

Sean being nearly 6ft has really thrown me

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

During Love Island All Stars 2026, conversations about their heights have already come up. It’s always the case that some Islanders will say height is a non-negotiable for them, and they need a partner who is either shorter or taller than them.

So, who are the tallest and shortest Islanders? This series, all of the girls are the shortest in the villa, whilst all of the boys are the tallest. That being said, there are a few boys who completely eclipse the others in terms of how tall they are. There is an entire foot between the shortest Islander, and the one with the biggest stature.

Here are all the heights of the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026, ranked from shortest to tallest.

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast heights

via ITV

Leanne Amaning – 5ft4

Out of the Islanders currently in the villa, Leanne is the shortest. She is 5ft4.

Lucinda Strafford – 5ft5

Lucinda is just an inch taller, at 5ft5.

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast heights

via ITV

Whitney Adebayo – 5ft5

Whitney is also 5ft5.

Sher Suarez – 5ft6

Sher is the only female USA bombshell left in the villa, and she is 5ft6.

Helena Ford – 5ft7

Former cabin crew Helena, from the 2025 series, is 5ft7.

Samie Elishi – 5ft7

Samie is the same height as Helena.

Millie Court – 5ft8

Millie is one of the tallest girls, standing at 5ft8.

via ITV

Belle Hassan – 5ft10

The tallest girl in the villa is Belle. She stands her ground literally and figuratively. Belle is 5ft10.

Most Read

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

This is exactly who is smoking or vaping in the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa

Jack Keating – 5ft11

The shortest boy is Jack Keating, at 5ft11. I mean, he’s still very nearly 6ft!

Sean Stone – 5ft11

Equal shortest boy, but still standing at nearly 6ft, is Sean. I don’t know why, but I just didn’t picture him as being this tall?

via ITV

Carrington Rodriguez – 5ft11

USA bombshell Carrington is also equal shortest boy. He’s the third Islander standing at 5ft11.

Tommy Bradley – 6ft

Tommy is the first Islander to breach 6ft – hitting that height exactly.

Scott van-der-Sluis – 6ft1

Footballer Scott is 6ft1, meaning he’s an entire eight inches taller than Leanne.

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast heights

via ITV

Yamen Sanders – 6ft4

Yamen is one of the tallest boys, at 6ft4. Nearly a whole foot stands between him and Whitney.

Zac Woodworth – 6ft4

Zac is also 6ft4. Millie clearly has a type, as Liam Reardon is one of the tallest Islanders in Love Island history. He is 6ft6.

Ciaran Davies – 6ft5

Rugby player Ciaran is the tallest Islander in the villa right now. He stands at a huge 6ft5. If you really look out during recouplings, or when Islanders are stood up in a line in challenges, you can see that he towers over most of the other Islanders.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

Dumped Islanders reveal who’s being done the most dirty with their portrayal on All Stars

This is exactly who is smoking or vaping in the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa

Sher Love Island USA and All Stars

What Sher is like outside of Love Island, when she’s not breaking up happy couples

Latest

Savannah Guthrie’s staggering net worth revealed, after mum Nancy Guthrie held at ransom

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Nancy has been missing for almost two weeks

Places to avoid on Valentine’s Day in Bristol

Jemima Kenley

If you are keen to protect your sanity, here are the places you should absolutely avoid on the 14th of February

Understanding the infamous student ‘crash-out’

Sophia Thorpe

Sincerest apologies if you relate to the content of this article

Olivia Coleman

Omfg, did thee Olivia Colman just come out? She’s ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’

Kieran Galpin

Queen. Icon. The Moment.

KCL students ‘horrified’ after accommodation power cut left them with with no running water

Romilly Goddard

Residents reported receiving ‘little to no information’ from the university

I can’t get over this annoying Bridgerton season four plot hole that’s literally so stupid

Ellissa Bain

Benedict is so dumb

Bridgerton season four timeline plot hole

This huge timeline plot hole makes Francesca’s marriage in Bridgerton season four confusing

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the showrunner has acknowledged it

Right, here’s how much those bushes from Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show ACTUALLY got paid

Hebe Hancock

I’m so shocked

love island all stars recoupling

How is the order of recouplings decided? Ex-Love Islanders finally have answers for us

Claudia Cox

Apparently recouplings ‘were the worst’ days to film

Why Marina actress Ruby Barker left Bridgerton, and was hospitalised over her mental health

Hayley Soen

She directly called out Netflix

Savannah Guthrie’s staggering net worth revealed, after mum Nancy Guthrie held at ransom

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Nancy has been missing for almost two weeks

Places to avoid on Valentine’s Day in Bristol

Jemima Kenley

If you are keen to protect your sanity, here are the places you should absolutely avoid on the 14th of February

Understanding the infamous student ‘crash-out’

Sophia Thorpe

Sincerest apologies if you relate to the content of this article

Olivia Coleman

Omfg, did thee Olivia Colman just come out? She’s ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’

Kieran Galpin

Queen. Icon. The Moment.

KCL students ‘horrified’ after accommodation power cut left them with with no running water

Romilly Goddard

Residents reported receiving ‘little to no information’ from the university

I can’t get over this annoying Bridgerton season four plot hole that’s literally so stupid

Ellissa Bain

Benedict is so dumb

Bridgerton season four timeline plot hole

This huge timeline plot hole makes Francesca’s marriage in Bridgerton season four confusing

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the showrunner has acknowledged it

Right, here’s how much those bushes from Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show ACTUALLY got paid

Hebe Hancock

I’m so shocked

love island all stars recoupling

How is the order of recouplings decided? Ex-Love Islanders finally have answers for us

Claudia Cox

Apparently recouplings ‘were the worst’ days to film

Why Marina actress Ruby Barker left Bridgerton, and was hospitalised over her mental health

Hayley Soen

She directly called out Netflix