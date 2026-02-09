From shortest to tallest, here are the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast ranked by their heights

Sean being nearly 6ft has really thrown me

4 hours ago

During Love Island All Stars 2026, conversations about their heights have already come up. It’s always the case that some Islanders will say height is a non-negotiable for them, and they need a partner who is either shorter or taller than them.

So, who are the tallest and shortest Islanders? This series, all of the girls are the shortest in the villa, whilst all of the boys are the tallest. That being said, there are a few boys who completely eclipse the others in terms of how tall they are. There is an entire foot between the shortest Islander, and the one with the biggest stature.

Here are all the heights of the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026, ranked from shortest to tallest.

Leanne Amaning – 5ft4

Out of the Islanders currently in the villa, Leanne is the shortest. She is 5ft4.

Lucinda Strafford – 5ft5

Lucinda is just an inch taller, at 5ft5.

Whitney Adebayo – 5ft5

Whitney is also 5ft5.

Sher Suarez – 5ft6

Sher is the only female USA bombshell left in the villa, and she is 5ft6.

Helena Ford – 5ft7

Former cabin crew Helena, from the 2025 series, is 5ft7.

Samie Elishi – 5ft7

Samie is the same height as Helena.

Millie Court – 5ft8

Millie is one of the tallest girls, standing at 5ft8.

Belle Hassan – 5ft10

The tallest girl in the villa is Belle. She stands her ground literally and figuratively. Belle is 5ft10.

Jack Keating – 5ft11

The shortest boy is Jack Keating, at 5ft11. I mean, he’s still very nearly 6ft!

Sean Stone – 5ft11

Equal shortest boy, but still standing at nearly 6ft, is Sean. I don’t know why, but I just didn’t picture him as being this tall?

Carrington Rodriguez – 5ft11

USA bombshell Carrington is also equal shortest boy. He’s the third Islander standing at 5ft11.

Tommy Bradley – 6ft

Tommy is the first Islander to breach 6ft – hitting that height exactly.

Scott van-der-Sluis – 6ft1

Footballer Scott is 6ft1, meaning he’s an entire eight inches taller than Leanne.

Yamen Sanders – 6ft4

Yamen is one of the tallest boys, at 6ft4. Nearly a whole foot stands between him and Whitney.

Zac Woodworth – 6ft4

Zac is also 6ft4. Millie clearly has a type, as Liam Reardon is one of the tallest Islanders in Love Island history. He is 6ft6.

Ciaran Davies – 6ft5

Rugby player Ciaran is the tallest Islander in the villa right now. He stands at a huge 6ft5. If you really look out during recouplings, or when Islanders are stood up in a line in challenges, you can see that he towers over most of the other Islanders.

