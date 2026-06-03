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How I Met Your Mother star jailed for 32 years after horrifying crimes against his girlfriend

He stabbed her over 20 times

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Nick Pasqual, a former star of CBS’ How I Met Your Mother, has been jailed for 32 years for the crimes he committed against his estranged girlfriend, makeup artist Allie Shehorn.

The small-time actor has a few credits on his IMDb, including one episode of How I Met Your Mother, Jobs, and National Day Riff. He also had a minor role in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.

In May 2024, Nick broke into Allie’s home in California and stabbed her over 20 times. He attempted to flee the country by way of Mexico, but was arrested at the US Border Patrol checkpoint in Texas.

The attempted murder charge was but one of the crimes Nick was in court for, and he was also found guilty of rape, burglary, and domestic violence.

Credit: Instagram

Credit: Instagram

Testifying in court, with scars visible on her neck, Allie said: “I locked the door, and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open. I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there’s another lock on that door.”

Nick Pasqual offered a statement after sentencing

On Tuesday, the actor was sentenced to 32 years behind bars as District Attorney Nathan Hochman dubbed Allie’s survival a miracle.

“Today’s 32-year to life sentence holds Nick Pasqual accountable for the horrific crimes he committed against someone who once loved and trusted him,” he said.

Credit: Disney+

Credit: Disney+

“He was found guilty of multiple felonies, including attempted murder and rape, spanning from January 2024 to May 23, 2024, when Mr. Pasqual broke into his estranged girlfriend’s home and stabbed her over 20 times. Allie Shehorn miraculously survived and courageously stood before her abuser in court to testify about the brutality she endured. Her trial testimony was crucial in securing a guilty verdict so Mr. Pasqual could no longer be free to hurt anyone else. Today at his sentencing, she gave a powerful victim impact statement.”

Through his lawyer, Nick Pasqual told Entertainment Weekly that he was going to appeal the decision.

“I remain deeply saddened by everything surrounding this case, and I continue to wish healing and peace for everyone affected,” he said. “I am grateful to those who have supported me during this process, and I intend to remain focused on sobriety, recovery, accountability, and a respectful appellate process moving forward.”

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Featured image credit: Most Wanted/Shutterstock and Instagram

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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