Tom Holland calls Euphoria *that* show as he offers honest thoughts on Zendaya’s final season

‘He knows she wants to be free’

4 hours ago

Hollywood’s favourite it couple, Zendaya and Tom Holland, are in it for the long haul, so of course they support one another’s projects – even if it’s Euphoria.

When Zendaya signed on to Euphoria in 2019, it marked her final TV project. She’s not done a show since, instead lending her massive talents to major blockbusters such as Spider-Man, Dune, Challengers, The Drama, and the upcoming Christopher Nolan film, The Odyssey.

When it began, Euphoria was a powerhouse in its own right. Though not quite as massive as the films her name is attached to, Zendaya dominated Euphoria with award nominations at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Golden Globes, and the Primetime Emmy Awards. Unfortunately, the final season of Euphoria left much to be desired. Zendaya’s ending as Rue was widely slammed online, in no way due to her performance.

Everyone’s got an opinion, including Tom Holland.

Tom Holland said Zendaya was completely different in Euphoria

In a moment that makes you believe love really does exist, Tom Holland GUSHED about Zendaya on Good Hang with Amy Poehler.

“Her work as an actress, she’s just fearless,” he said. “She’s just absolutely ten toes down, like ‘I’m going to give this everything.'”

In a moment that has sparked quite the storm on Twitter, he then addressed the elephant in the room: Zendaya in Euphoria.

“I think when you watch her as Rue in that show,” he continued. “She could not be more different to who she is in real life. And then if you see her as Emma in The Drama, it’s just such a different performance with no less intent, passion or drive. I think she’s the best actor going, she really has something special.”

In the interview, which finished at one hour and 14 minutes, Euphoria was not mentioned a single time.

Over on Twitter, people have called the moment everything from “shady” to “proof” that Zendaya was unhappy with how the show ended.

‘when you watch her as rue in that show’ sjsjsmksskskskkssk pic.twitter.com/FGCvqLghpe — chris ༯ (@chrislarbsyou) June 2, 2026

“Him ignoring the name of the series and right after that saying The Drama,” one person clocked.

Someone else said: “In THAT show. He knows she wants to be free.”

Referencing the throwback moment Tom begged for a Euphoria cameo, one person said: “Meanwhile, this way how he used to talk about it and wanting a cameo, yeh the whole house is mad.”

Another said: “This mf used to beg Zendaya to let him appear on the show. How the mighty have fallen.”

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Featured image credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock and Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube