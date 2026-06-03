The Tab

Leeds Trinity University seeks legal action over course classification dispute

Four other universities are also pursuing legal action against the classification of weekend courses as distance learning

Lucy Eason | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Leeds Trinity is among five universities seeking legal action against the Student Loans Company (SLC) and Department for Education (DfE) after students studying weekend courses were informed they were not eligible to receive maintenance loans or childcare grants. The SLC  officially classes these courses as distance learning – a designation that the legal case aims to challenge.

Back in April, over 22,000 students across 15 universities received letters from the SLC informing them their courses had never been eligible for maintenance loans or childcare grants. All of the affected students were studying weekend courses, which are considered to be distance learning. Those who had been issued this funding were told that it had been given to them in error and now needed to be repaid in full.

While the students have since been granted a temporary payment reprieve, they are still expected to eventually repay the money to the SLC through the normal student finance route. They have also had their funding abruptly halted, leaving some struggling to cover the costs of continuing their university education.

Leeds Trinity- alongside Bath Spa University, Buckinghamshire New University, London Metropolitan University and Southampton Solent University- has now begun the process of mounting a legal challenge against this decision.

Yesterday, the five universities announced that they had initiated judicial review proceedings against the SLC and DfE. At the core of the legal case is the argument that weekend courses constitute in-person learning, and therefore students on these programmes should be entitled to full maintenance loans and grants.

Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, said: “In-person weekend study should not be treated as equivalent to distance learning simply because it takes place on Saturdays and Sundays rather than weekdays,” adding that he believes this idea to be “irrational, outdated and inconsistent with the direction of travel towards flexible lifelong learning.”

The legal dispute comes as the DfE prepares introduce the Lifelong Learning Entitlement. This major reform to the current student finance system in England aims to make higher education more flexible and accessible to people balancing higher education with other life commitments.

However, the universities argue that the SLC and DfE’s refusal to issue loans and grants to students studying weekend courses sends precisely the opposite message. This is because universities often offer weekend courses as a way to enable students to balance their studies with commitments such as childcare and work.

Buckinghamshire New University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Damien Page, emphasised the additional financial stresses now being placed on these students, saying:

“The steps taken have eased some anxiety, but we must not forget the individuals and families who rely on grants to support their studies around paid work. We’ve ramped up hardship support to help our students cope but the fact remains that many people continue to face significant uncertainty. The government is encouraging people to boost their skills through flexible access to education and must now ensure this endeavour is backed up in reality.”

Despite the ongoing legal challenge, the universities have reiterated that their immediate priority remains supporting affected students and minimising further disruption to their education.

The issue is now also receiving parliamentary scrutiny, with The Education Select Committee submitting detailed questions to the DfE, SLC and the Office for Students regarding the handling of the matter and the impact on students.

The Student Loans Company and the Department for Education have been contacted for comment.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook.

Featured image via Geograph Britain and Ireland under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Lucy Eason | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe
Latest
Why iPhone battery 80 per cent fix

I thought my iPhone battery was broken, but here’s why it stops at 80 per cent and how to fix it

Suchismita Ghosh

There are two major reasons

Everyone’s freaking out over a new Apple product called Loop, but is it real?!

Ellissa Bain

I need one now

Toni on Love Island Debrief podcast

‘She just ruined her career’: Toni slated for ‘rude’ and ‘nasty’ comments on Love Island podcast

Hayley Soen

People are calling for it to be cancelled already

Police took almost three minutes to begin CPR on murdered Southampton student, footage shows

Jessica Owen

Officers placed the 18-year-old victim in handcuffs for over a minute as he repeatedly said ‘I can’t breathe’

Florida headteacher unfairly suspended after ‘inappropriate’ rap lyric appears in yearbook

Ellissa Bain

Everyone’s saying the line is ‘harmless’

Euphoria

Resurfaced Zendaya interview makes Sam Levinson’s Euphoria ending even more disgusting

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Rue, and justice for Zendaya

Euphoria happened Maddy Alamo

Euphoria actor clarifies what really happened between Maddy and Alamo in the hot tub

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so grim

Leeds Trinity University seeks legal action over course classification dispute

Lucy Eason

Four other universities are also pursuing legal action against the classification of weekend courses as distance learning

Love Island

The bleak reason Love Island died with season 10

Hayley Soen

It’s a lost cause

Concerning new study finds one popular vape flavour is a lot worse for your body

Ellissa Bain

It does 28 per cent more damage

Josh Longgood

Viral video captures MMA fighter restraining plane passenger as he ‘tries to open plane door’

Kieran Galpin

The FBI is now investigating

Stereotypes vs reality: The University of Edinburgh and its students

Phoebe Davies

Not every Edinburgh student owns a Barbour jacket, hates Glasgow, or grew up in Surrey – probably

public bathroom toilet doors with gaps

I feel dumb for only just realising the four obvious reasons toilet doors have gaps at the bottom

Hayley Soen

I hadn’t even thought about it

KSI responds Sidemen exit fake

KSI responds with a long emotional message after people thought his Sidemen exit was fake

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I know this news has been hard to deal with’

The other Sidemen and girlfriends’ strange responses to KSI quitting hint at more drama

Ellissa Bain

There must be more to the story

Warwick uni student hospitalised after mistaking fabric freshener for water post-night out

Ffion Williams

Lukia Pardoe didn’t realise she drank the detergent until she noticed the empty bottle the next day

Tom Holland calls Euphoria *that* show as he offers honest thoughts on Zendaya’s final season

Kieran Galpin

‘He knows she wants to be free’

Rhi and Jeff with Stella from MAFS Australia

Stella weighs in on Rhi and Jeff’s split after MAFS with comment about being ‘fertile’

Hayley Soen

Interesting?

‘I couldn’t put it down’: Tom Holland opens up about his secret struggles with alcohol

Ellissa Bain

He would ‘finish a minibar and go to work the next day’

Glasgow Uni student could spend a year in prison for taking photos of US military planes

Scarlet Morrison

The third-year student was described as ‘obsessively engaged in the hobby of airplane spotting’