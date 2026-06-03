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Euphoria happened Maddy Alamo

Euphoria actor clarifies what really happened between Maddy and Alamo in the hot tub

It’s so grim

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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A lot of people were left confused by Maddy and Alamo’s storyline in the Euphoria finale because, after weeks of uncomfortable scenes between them, the show never explicitly spells out what happened behind closed doors, and now, the actor who plays Alamo has revealed the truth.

Throughout season three, Maddy finds herself dragged deeper and deeper into Alamo’s world. After Nate’s debt puts both him and Cassie in danger, Maddy goes to Alamo for help. In return, he agrees to provide the money, but it quickly becomes clear that he expects something from her too.

In episode seven, Alamo invites Maddy to meet him in a hot tub. He chooses her swimsuit, massages her feet and tells her to sit on his lap. Then the scene cuts away before viewers see anything else.

So, obviously a lot of people were left wondering what actually happened.

Here’s what the Alamo actor said

Euphoria happened Maddy Alamo

via HBO

Speaking to Us Weekly, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje explained that Alamo “orchestrated the whole sequence” from the start.

“From the bathing suit to the music to the champagne, he knew exactly what he was going to do,” he said.

Adewale explained that while Alamo might appear charming on the surface, there was always something much darker underneath it all.

“So myself and Sam [Levinson], we discussed that. And whilst it was going to be flirtatious from Alamo’s perspective, and playful, there’s an ominous reality that, you know, you’re going to do what I tell you to do now.”

That alone is pretty disturbing. But then he addressed the biggest question people had. “To answer your question, did he sleep with her? Well, he was not there to play with her toes. For what she’s asking him to do, take out a life and give a million dollars, yeah, he most definitely did what he needed to do with that beautiful lady.”

So while Euphoria never directly shows what happened, Adewale makes it clear that Alamo exploited Maddy in exchange for helping save Nate. And the fact that he had planned on doing that even before she needed help is just so grim.

The finale makes the situation even clearer

Euphoria happened Maddy Alamo

via HBO

In the final episode, Maddy is shown delivering money directly to Alamo while Cassie says, “It’s easier if you pretend to like him.”

During their meeting, Alamo touches her legs and stomach and makes several creepy comments. At one point, he tells her, “This thing that you got between your legs is a miracle.”

He then talks about wanting to live the “American Dream” with Maddy. He says he imagines her “barefoot and pregnant” with his children.

Basically, by the end of the season, Maddy appears trapped under Alamo’s control, with both her and Cassie financially tied to him.

Thankfully, that situation doesn’t last long. After Rue dies from the fentanyl-laced pills Alamo gave her, Ali tracks him down and kills him in the finale. Maddy is ultimately freed from his influence, and Bishop takes her home.

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Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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