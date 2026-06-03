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Why iPhone battery 80 per cent fix

If your iPhone charging keeps stopping at 80 per cent, here’s what’s causing it and how to fix it

There are two major reasons

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
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On today’s episode of Twitter confusion, people couldn’t figure out why their iPhone won’t charge past 80 per cent, and I genuinely thought something was wrong with mine the first time it happened.

The viral tweet asked, “iPhone charging stops at 80 per cent… genius battery feature or Apple nonsense?” And judging by the replies, loads of people had exactly the same question.

I can’t lie, I’ve always thought my new iPhone had a battery issue. But apparently, that’s not the case at all.

As it turns out, your iPhone might stop charging at 80 per cent on purpose. According to Apple Support, Apple designed a feature to help your battery last longer. The idea is that lithium-ion batteries don’t particularly enjoy sitting at 100 per cent charge for long periods of time. So instead of keeping your phone fully charged all night, your iPhone tries to be a bit smarter about it.

If you turn on Optimised Battery Charging, your phone learns your routine and figures out when you’re likely to unplug it. Then, in certain situations, it pauses charging at around 80 per cent and waits until later to finish the job.

So while you might think your phone is broken, it’s actually trying to protect its battery.

However, your iPhone might stop at 80 per cent for another reason, too

On newer models, including the iPhone 15 and later, Apple lets you set a charge limit. This means you can tell your phone to stop charging at a specific percentage, such as 80, 85, 90 or 95 per cent, instead of charging all the way to 100 per cent.

What’s funny is that some people don’t even realise they’ve turned on the setting. Which is why they wonder why their battery suddenly refuses to charge any further.

The good news is that if you want your iPhone to charge beyond 80 per cent, you can change it yourself. Just head to your Battery settings and check your charging options. You might have turned on the 80 per cent charge limit without realising it. Switch it to 100 per cent, and you’re all set.

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More on: Apple Brainrot iPhone Technology
Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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