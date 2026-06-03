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Everyone’s freaking out over a new Apple product called Loop, but is it real?!

I need one now

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Twitter has been flooded with photos of a new Apple product called Loop this week that says it’s retailing for $149, and everyone’s freaking out because it looks so great.

The product is a new kind of Apple Watch that’s basically like a FitBit or a Whoop band. It tracks key health metrics without all the other things an Apple Watch does.

People have realised they don’t want another phone on their wrist. They want a fitness tracker where they can track their workouts and other metrics like heart rate and sleep quality, without it buzzing every time they get a new text. But sadly, the product isn’t actually real. It’s a fake concept that was created by a product developer called Parker Ortolani using AI.

“Time for a new concept, what if Apple made a Fitbit Air competitor? Imagine an ‘Apple Loop’ inspired by the sport loop with a small aluminium puck and a MagSafe style charger,” he wrote in a tweet on 1st June.

The post went viral as people were instantly obsessed with the idea. “I’d buy immediately,” one person commented. Another said: “Instant buy.” People say they’re yearning to go back to a normal fitness watch, and it would be a lot more comfortable to sleep with too. Apple, are you listening?

Products like Whoop bands and Oura Rings track all kinds of fitness vitals like heart health, skin temperature, blood oxygen levels and sleep stages. The Apple Watch does most of that too, but with loads more annoying features nobody really wants.

“Honestly, hope this is true… using Whoop now and totally lost interest in Apple Watch… realised I do not need a full-on watch display, only care about health sensors, and prefer 14 days of battery,” someone else said.

I really hope Apple is taking notes because Loop would be a winner. Although they’re probably more likely to go down the smart ring route, given how popular Oura and Ultrahuman are right now. Plus, a fitness watch would literally plummet sales of Apple Watches worldwide. But we can dream.

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Featured image credit: @ParkerOrtolani/Twitter

More on: Apple Technology Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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