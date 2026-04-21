Best pub quizzes in Glasgow’s west end

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The pub quiz is a quintessential part of the student experience. Trying to win a grand in ‘craic the safe’? Trying to secure your next Sports Wednesday pres? Look no further, attend a pub quiz. Whether you’re looking for a way to procrastinate studying this exam season or you want to celebrate the uni term being over, here’s your guide to the best pub quiz spots in Glasgow’s West End.

Inn Deep

445 Great Western Road, Glasgow, G12 8HH

Inn Deep hosts a written quiz that takes place every Sunday at 7.30 pm. It can get very busy, so be sure to book a table online to guarantee your spot! A £50 bar tab is awarded as the first-place prize, and a bottle of house wine for second place. There is a very lively host, and mini games are played between rounds. The quiz is engaging, with a top-notch prize, so we recommend.

Kitty O’Sheas

500 Great Western Road, Glasgow, G12 8EN

Although a written quiz is usually preferred, Kitty’s is another pub that does a good job of offering mini-games between rounds, including ‘craic the safe’, which has a rollover jackpot that can reach into the thousands of pounds (£3,600 as of current). The actual quiz prize can be anything from an air fryer to a mystery prize. St Patrick’s Day queue skip was also available for attendees on the Monday before St Patrick’s Day, so keep your eyes peeled next year.

Bank Street

52 Bank Street, Glasgow, G12 8LZ

Another written quiz, held on the first Sunday of each month at 7.30pm, Bank Street is a good option for those who don’t have time to be regular weekly attendees. The prizes change every month but can include an air fryer, a cocktail tree, a box of VK, or two pizzas of your choice. They offer prizes for first, second, and third place, as well as the best team name, so it’s worth a visit even if, like me, it’s more of a competition for last place than first.

Glasgow University Union

32 University Avenue, Glasgow, G12 8LX

Hosted by the Games Committee of Glasgow University Union (GUU), and taking place at 8pm during the semester, the GUU is a good option for Glasgow University students. With first place winning one litre of vodka and a crate of your chosen flavour of VK, homemade pints of fun are on the winner’s horizon. Various other prizes are sometimes given to the winners, like free Daft Friday tickets, or GUU guest list or queue skip. A prize is also given to those coming in last place, so not all hope is lost for the first-time attendees.

Bananamoon

360 Great Western Road, Glasgow G4 9HT

A good quiz for those looking for a midweek pub quiz. It takes place every Thursday at 8pm, and has another interactive host. Winners can take home a £50 cash prize, and everyone can enjoy their range of notorious cocktails. It is one of the smallest venues on the list, so be sure to book ahead.

The Parlour

28 Vinicombe Street, Glasgow, G12 8BE

Another Monday Pub Quiz, which offers winners a £100 bar tab, though it must be spent on the night. Second place gets a bottle of tequila to take away, and third place gets a bottle of wine. The Parlour also offer a different £5 cocktail every month on Sunday-Wednesday, or £3 pints of house lager if that’s more your thing. Unfortunately, their final quiz is taking place on Monday 27th April at 8pm, so make the most of the last two weeks of quizzing at The Parlour.

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