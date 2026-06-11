27 OnlyFans creators are facing 10 years in jail in crackdown over ‘obscene’ influencers

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27 OnlyFans creators are currently facing up to 10 years in jail following a crackdown on what is being called “obscene” influencers.

OnlyFans is blocked in Turkey – and has been since 2023 – and now creators from the country are said to be facing jail for their content. As per The Sun, prosecutors have filed an indictment over alleged obscene online content. The case is currently being heard in Istanbul, and follows a cybercrime investigation.

Prosecutors have claimed the suspects have earned money by sharing s*xually explicit content through OnlyFans and other subscription-based platforms. It’s been claimed those involved have managed to get around the ban of OnlyFans in the country through IP addresses.

Those being accused include Gizem Bagdacicek, Merve Taskin and Burcin Erol. According to reports, 27 creators have been accused in total.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merve Taşkın (@tasskinmerve)

This has sparked a debate nationally in Turkey. Some say sites such as OnlyFans go against traditional values, whereas others support the site, say it’s safe, and nobody should be punished for how they choose to make money privately.

However, Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office has launched the probe as influencers have been able to make huge sums of money, despite the ban in the country. Investigators have reportedly examined bank accounts, money transfers, and company records linked to the suspects named in the case.

Police have previously said funds of around £5million had been seized or frozen as part of the ongoing case. Prosecutors are seeking sentences of up to 10 years for each of the accused. Local media has reported that they are due to appear in court soon.

No responses have come from those involved, and as of right now, the investigation is ongoing. Therefore, The Tab does not imply any wrongdoing from those named, just that the investigation is happening.

Previously, it was reported Merve Taskin said she was leaving Turkey, following fears “of continued prosecution and legal pressure over her work.” As per local media, she said in a video: “I thought it was the police every time the door knocked.”

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